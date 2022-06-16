Ozzy Osbourne shares hopeful health update following operation

Ozzy Osbourne has broken his silence following his "life-altering" surgery and shared a hopeful message about his health.

MORE: All we know about Ozzy Osbourne's life-saving surgery

The rocker underwent back surgery recently but is finally back at home resting and being cared for by his loving wife Sharon Osbourne, who flew back to Los Angeles from the UK to be by her husband's side during his scary health battle.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's wild love story

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Ozzy thanked his fans for their kind words, writing: "I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably."

He added: "I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery."

MORE: Sharon Osbourne inundated with prayers after sharing health update

MORE: Sharon Osbourne reveals Ozzy Osbourne's sweet response to Kelly Osbourne's baby news

Sharon also expressed her gratitude in a message to fans earlier this week. She said: "Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy's surgery! Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery. Your love means the world to him."

Ozzy has suffered with back problems for years

Sharon spoke previously about Ozzy's surgery and said the major operation would "determine the rest of his life," as the rock star has been unable to perform due to his back problems.

Ozzy had metal rods inserted into his body in 2003 after an ATV accident, but they were dislodged in 2019 after he fell inside his Los Angeles home which resulted in multiple back and neck surgeries. He went under the knife to fix it but later shared that "the first guy didn't do a very good job".

Ozzy is now back home with Sharon in LA

"So, I came out of the surgery. Jack [Osbourne] has got videos of me before and after the surgery and this guy [expletive] me up," he said.

He hoped the second surgery would fix some of the lingering issues and told Classic Rock earlier in 2022 that he "can't walk properly these days".

"I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road," he explained.

Read more HELLO! US stories here