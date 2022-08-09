Sharon Osbourne issues heartfelt statement after Ozzy's surprise performance

Ozzy Osbourne delighted fans on Monday night, taking to the stage at the Commonwealth Games in his native Birmingham to close the ceremony.

The surprise appearance saw Ozzy re-join his Black Sabbath bandmates for the performance, and fans were amazed at his ability to put on a show, despite recently undergoing neck surgery, and a Covid battle in April.

"The fact that Ozzy Osbourne can stand up *and* perform is the greatest testament to the power of Birmingham," one impressed fan wrote on Twitter, while another commented: "Seeing Ozzy Osbourne smile - wider than many that have won medals at the Commonwealth Games - has made my evening You could feel how much it meant to him to close out the ceremony."

Sharon Osbourne also took to Instagram to share how proud she is of her husband. She posted two photos of Ozzy, one starring their daughter Kelly Osbourne, captioned: "Thank you Commonwealth Games it was an honour."

Ozzy's fans flooded his wife's post too, heaping admiration on the ageing rockstar. "Glad he was well enough after op, was a great surprise and what an ending. Well done Ozzy," wrote one, while another said: "Ozzy’s looking great since his surgery! So happy for him!"

Ozzy Osbourne looked thrilled to be on stage at the Commonwealth Games

Sharon revealed that Ozzy was set to undergo major surgery that was "really going to determine the rest of his life," in June, after Ozzy opened up about his health woes in Classic Rock magazine in May.

"I can’t walk properly these days," he said. "I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road."

Ozzy amazed fans with his impressive performance

The Black Sabbath frontman also has Parkinson's, sharing the news in 2020, after feeling he was unable to hide his health issues anymore.

Sharon Osbourne shared this photo, featuring daughter Kelly

Ozzy also suffered injuries during a quad biking accident in 2003, which worsened in 2019 after a fall that saw 15 screws inserted in his spine.

Sharon and Ozzy pictured backstage at the Commonwealth Games

We're thrilled that Ozzy is feeling well enough to take to the stage once more.

