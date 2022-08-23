Nicole Kidman leaves fans stunned over 'mega' pictures

Nicole Kidman has left fans gobsmacked as she showed off her incredibly toned body for the cover of Perfect magazine.

Wearing a cropped knit sweater vest and a quilted velcro belt styled as a skirt, both by Diesel, the Oscar winner held her arms up with toned biceps on display along with incredible muscle definition on her legs.

Fans loved the look, jokingly writing how they "can't breathe" and calling the look "mega".

"I need to see her in a MAJOR Sci fi film now!" wrote another.

In the striking images, Nicole also surprised fans by rocking a very dramatic new hairstyle, showcasing her beautiful hair which is worn long and straight but with blunt bangs cut into the front, left to fall in a heavy layer on her chin.

The full spread also includes the mom-of-four showing off her athletic moves, including a reverse plank. Nicole shared several of the pictures, and celebrity pals including Jennifer Aniston, Zendaya and Rita Wilson all liked the post.

Nicole looked incredible

The hair transformation in particular came as a surprise to fans as Nicole recently admitted she has been embracing her natural curls having spent so much time straightening it when she was younger.

Speaking to Australia's The Sydney Morning Herald, she admitted: "Do I wish that I hadn't screwed up my hair by straightening it all the time? Sure."

Nicole will next be seen on screen in Aquaman 2, and she will be busy promoting the film, taking her mind off the fact that she will be distanced from her husband Keirh Urban as he heads out on tour.

Her hair also saw a dramatic transformation

The actress and their daughters, Faith and Sunday, aren't expected to tour with him, meaning their tight-knit family will be separated.

Although both parents have a very full schedule when it comes to their work, Nicole and Keith insist upon being present parents to their girls.

"We never leave the kids," she revealed. "One of us is always there."