Nicole Kidman is no stranger to switching up her looks – but her latest hair transformation might be the most dramatic yet.

The Australian star, 55, stunned fans this week as she shared a series of photos from a recent shoot she did with The Perfect Magazine.

WATCH: Keith Urban talks 16 years of marriage to Nicole Kidman

In the striking images, Nicole showcases beautiful auburn hair, which is worn long and straight – but with a twist. A thick blunt ‘fringe’ has been cut into the front, left to fall in a heavy layer on her chin.

The final image in the carousel shows Nicole standing with her hands near her waist with her incredibly sculpted figure on display – her new hair clearly visible.

Nicole looks incredible in her latest photos

Fans went wild for the pictures, including Jennifer Aniston, Zendaya and Rita Wilson, who all liked the post. "You are so exquisite," another follower told Nicole, while a second added: "A true goddess! The photos are perfect, you look incredibly wonderful."

A third shared: "I love you so much queen FOREVERRRRR…" And a fourth wrote: "You're a once in a lifetime kind of person."

Nicole has been embracing her natural curls

It comes after Nicole admitted she has been embracing her natural curls just recently, having spent so much time straightening it when she was younger.

Speaking to Australia's The Sydney Morning Herald, she admitted: "Do I wish that I hadn't screwed up my hair by straightening it all the time? Sure."

The star has gorgeous auburn locks

Talking to another publication, she said of her natural "beach girl" curls: "I had that hair. I shouldn't have abused my hair. I loved that hair. What was I thinking? "I'm working on getting that hair again."

Meanwhile, just last week, Nicole shared an important update with her fans, revealing to her 8.5million followers that she has become fully certified in CPR, AED and basic first aid.

Nicole celebrated her recent achievement on Instagram

"CPR, AED & basic first aid are invaluable skills to learn because they allow you to provide medical care until emergency medical services arrive," explained Nicole.

"My family and I became certified last week, because you never know when an emergency will occur and who will be affected. #CPRChoice," she continued, suggesting that her husband Keith and their two daughters Sunday and Faith also took part in the lifesaving training.

