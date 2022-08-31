Nancy O'Dell looks fabulous in a bikini as she details relatable fitness struggle The TV star looks incredible

Nancy O'Dell has an incredible figure and was the envy of many after sharing a gorgeous photo of herself posing by the pool this week.

The E.T. host took to Instagram to post an image of herself dressed in a lilac bikini top teamed with leggings, while stretching.

In the caption, the 56-year-old detailed her relatable struggle when it comes to getting in shape for the summer months.

She wrote: "Ok…time to kick it in high gear! I kind of do it backwards. Instead of working out like crazy going into bikini summer, I work out going into fall/winter cuz that’s when we tend to slack up cuz we gots more clothes to hide behind. Know what I mean?! (-: When ya’ll work out the most intensely?"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You are a vision, looking great!" while another wrote: "You are so beautiful." A third added: "Stunning without even trying!"

Nancy has previously opened up about her secret to staying in shape while chatting to First For Women in 2018.

She explained: "I get up and get my coffee, then I'll do the elliptical. I'm becoming more and more of a morning person, so I can get things done before my daughter gets up."

She also previously explained another vital reason behind her fitness regime and healthy lifestyle.

"High cholesterol runs in my family, so I look to keep my diet really lean," she told FIRST. "Breakfast is usually egg whites, Canadian bacon and fresh fruit—I love watermelon, pineapple, blueberries, oranges and grapes I sprinkle some flaxseeds on my egg whites, and that’s supposed to help bring bad cholesterol down a lot.

"I'm also always looking for snacks with fewer carbs and made out of vegetables. I love veggie chips or pita with hummus, which is so much better for you than fried snacks. Salsa and chips is a good, healthy go-to, as well."

