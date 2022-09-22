Leigh-Anne Pinnock stuns in slinky tropical jumpsuit

Leigh-Anne Pinnock delighted fans as she stepped out in a mystical satin jumpsuit that is the perfect blend of summer and autumn style. The Little Mix singer enjoyed a day in the studio with her twin sons, documenting the day with a series of stylish snaps that she subsequently shared with fans online.

READ: Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock makes ultra rare comment about baby twins

The mother-of-two looked radiant in the printed jumpsuit which featured a tropical theme, a crimson and forest green colour palette, a wrap shape, a modern white feather design, a belted waistband and a sleek satin finish.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Perrie Edwards Shares Rare Video Of Baby Axel

She went makeup-free for a stunning fresh-faced selfie and wore her raven curls down loose in an effortless, off-duty style.

DISCOVER: Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock stuns in semi-sheer colourbomb maxi dress

The star accessorised with a simple silver necklace – letting her bold one-piece speak for itself. A pair of dark bottle green and white Nike Jordans complete her casual aesthetic, in addition to a modest pair of small silver hoop earrings.

Leigh-Anne shared the array of studio-based photos with fans online. She captioned the wholesome post: "Studi fits," with a music note emojis.

Leigh-Anne looked relaxed in the striking jumpsuit

Fans loved the star's look and were quick to compliment her failsafe sartorial prowess. "Stunning Leigh!" one said, while another wrote: "You are so beautiful." A third added: "Always looking amazing."

The star added a street style spin on her look with her choice of footwear

Leigh-Anne has taken to motherhood like a duck to water – so she is more than deserving of a well-earned holiday. The Little Mix singer recently jetted off to bask in the Grecian sun and took to Instagram to showcase an ethereal summer ensemble from her getaway.

LOOK: Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares rare snap of adorable baby twins

The 30-year-old posed for a beach-side photograph sporting a striking sheer maxi slip dress. The number featured a vertically striped print, a halter-neck frame, an earthy colour palette of grass green, tan, navy and sky blue, a backless silhouette and spaghetti strap detailing.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.