Perrie Edwards looks insanely toned in flattering gym wear

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards wowed followers on Instagram, dressed in a light blue workout ensemble that accentuated her toned physique.

In the photo, the 29-year-old can be seen ascending the stairs in the home she shares with her partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while their one-year-old son Axel looks on, admiring his mum.

We can't blame Axel – Perrie looks incredible in the azure crop top and cycling shorts co-ord, from her own collection, Disora.

Perrie's sports bra claims to be both functional and comfortable, so we can see why the Little Mix star opted to wear it around the home, even if she wasn't working out!

The mum-of-one teamed her sports bra with a pair of micro shorts, with flattering ruching around her derriere, creating a peachy look. The Disora website says the shorts lift and support, so we can see why Perrie loves them!

Perrie Edwards wowed in figure-hugging activewear

Perrie's eye-catching oval-cut diamond ring can just be seen on her left finger – and given how much it's worth, it's no surprise Perrie wears it even when she's working out.

"Perrie Edwards' ring features a massive oval cut diamond that appears to be at least 10 to 12 carats. A diamond of this weight and size is incredibly rare and is likely worth a half-million dollars," explained The Diamond Pro's Mike Fried. He added: "Crafted out of yellow or rose gold, her ring is both elegant and spectacular."

Perrie Edwards has her own workout wear brand

Oval rings are popular among brides-to-be, with the likes of Blake Lively, Kourtney Kardashian, Nicola Peltz, and now Perrie rocking the flattering shape, which reportedly symbolises eternal love, fertility and immortality.

Love Perrie's gym look? Snap up these similar shorts

Adapt Seamless Cycling Shorts, £38, Gymshark

