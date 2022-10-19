Nicole Scherzinger looks flawless in sportswear as she tackles intense workout The Masked Singer judge is so fit!

Nicole Scherzinger has a flawless physique, and she certainly works hard to keep it that way, sharing with fans a snippet into her workout regime.

DISCOVER: I tried Nicole Scherzinger workout routine for 7 days – here's what I won't be continuing

The former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman looked incredible as she tackled one difficult workout, which saw her performing burpees with a weighted platform, jump lunges and working out against a resistance band. The workout allowed a glimpse inside where she was working out, with a small garden space for her outdoor workouts that featured the peace symbol on one of the walls.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger tackles intense workout in skintight sportswear

Inside was a weight machine, dumbbells and other assorted fitness equipment that allows her to stay in top physical condition. There was also a mirror for those vital post-gym selfies.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger sparks a debate among fans over her latest look

SEE: Nicole Scherzinger looks absolutely regal in an emerald velvet gown

The singer looked amazing in her workout outfit of choice, styling out a skintight piece of sportswear, consisting of a sports top and bottoms.

In a motivational quote, Nicole penned: "It's not the destination. It's the journey."

Fans were wowed by the clip, as one enthused: "Fittest girly I know!!" and a second added: "Get it @nicolescherzinger, does a body good n yours is incredible."

Nicole wowed with her workout

A third commented: "Always grinding and always killing it @nicolescherzinger," and a fourth pleaded: "Give us your routine @nicolescherzinger you have the most [flame emoji] body please tell us."

WOW: Nicole Scherzinger ups the ante in vampy leather outfit for Milan Fashion Week

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger shares incredible photos of rarely seen parents for one heartfelt reason

Earlier this month, the star wowed in an entirely different look as she dazzled in a crystal-embellished cape dress.

The 44-year-old songstress looked sublime in a figure-skimming silver gown adorned with thousands of glittering sparkles.

Nicole and partner Thom Evans have amazing physiques

Adding to her glitterball ensemble, Nicole layered with an elegant embellished cape that cascaded down to the floor for her powerful performance alongside the Italian tenor and instrumentalist.

LOOK: Nicole Scherzinger wows in romantic flowy dress during Portuguese getaway alongside beau Thom Evans

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger inspires fans with relatable home gym video

The star styled her raven hair into a sleek half-up, half-down style. She added fluttery lashes, a honey-hued bronzer, rosy blush and glossy pink lip to complete her glamorous makeup look.

Taking to Instagram to share several behind-the-scenes snap from her evening, the singer penned: "With my prayers and this cape, I'm feeling like a superhero when I get up on that stage… doing what I was born to do and what I love more than anything in this world…to communicate and connect thru song."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.