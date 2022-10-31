Grantchester star Robson Green was in a 'dark place' amid addiction battles The actor found a way out

Robson Green has been happily starring in ITV's Grantchester for eight seasons now, but the actor shared that he went through a dark period at the height of his fame in the 1990s.

The 57-year-old actor opened up about his struggles during an ITV documentary about fishing in 2021, sharing that he was in a "very dark place" and went into therapy following an intervention from his dad.

Speaking about when he was 26 and starring in Solider Soldier, he said: "I was enjoying fame. I was enjoying recognition, I was enjoying all the approval. I was enjoying the awards, I was enjoying the parties, I was enjoying the drinking and everything else that went with fame.

"But my relationships were a car crash. I started having real problems with fame and alcohol and drugs."

After his father suggested he sought professional help, Robson saw a therapist, who suggested he reconnected with his love of fishing, which helped him out of the dark times.

Robson Green and his Grantchester co-star Tom Brittney

"Getting back into fishing was a turning point for me. It has been and still is my road to Damascus.

"I needed something in life that made sense and, for me, fishing makes sense. I've learnt so much from fishing and found an inner peace that was missing."

Robson Green and his Grantchester co-star Tom Brittney on set

We're glad Robson found something to help him during his difficult times.

