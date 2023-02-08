Robbie Williams' father rushed to hospital following nasty fall The former Take That star is currently on tour in Germany

Robbie Williams' dad Pete Conway took to Twitter to share the worrying news that he was rushed to hospital on Monday.

Alongside a photo of himself in the back of an ambulance, Pete wrote: "Yesterday I had a fall and broke a bone in my spine. (Yes, it hurts). And I spent all day today in hospital. I've had better days. Parkinson's is a nuisance."

His followers rushed to support him with heartfelt messages, writing: "Oh I'm sorry Pete - sending love," and: "Oh sorry to hear this my mate. Sending my love & wishing you a fast recovery"

On Wednesday Pete thanked her followers and gave a quick health update on Twitter, commenting: "Would like to say a huge thank you for the get well soon wishes and also the NHS staff at Royal Stoke hospital (and my ambulance drivers Mick & Chris) very efficient and we are lucky to have them."

Robbie is currently on tour in Germany and has been posting photographs from his tour, calling the gigs "magical."

Robbie Williams' dad was rushed to hospital after a fall

After a fan queried why the superstar might not have addressed his dad's accident, Pete was quick to set the record straight, explaining: "For the record. Rob and I do not communicate on social media we speak on the phone."

Robbie has a close relationship with his father, with Pete often joining his son on stage in the past and even helping him judge contestants on The X Factor, and Pete used to be a regular on Robbie's tours, but admitted in October 2022 that his Parkinson's meant he wasn't able to anymore.

Robbie Williams and his dad Pete Conway are very close

When Robbie performed in Manchester, Pete wrote: "It would appear that Manchester is enjoying having Rob back in town. I would have loved to be there but my mobility is not good."

Pete now relies on a walking frame to get about, with Robbie first speaking of his dad's Parkinson's diagnosis in 2020, when he was worried about being separated from him during the pandemic.

Robbie Williams and Ayda with Pete Conway

Robbie and his wife Ayda live in America still, buying a new $49.5million home in the exclusive Holmby Hills neighbourhood in June, after selling their houses in Wiltshire and Beverly Hills. The incredible property once belonged to Funny Girl actress Fanny Brice, and includes a main house and three separate guest houses, ideal for Pete to stay in when he visits.

