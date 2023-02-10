What happened to Robson and Jerome? Robson and Jerome were a singing and acting duo, but are they still friends?

Robson Green is back on our screens for his BBC series Weekend Escapes and, this week, he's joined by Hairy Bikers chef Si King as they take a scenic route north to Chillingham. The pair pay a visit to the estate's famous wild cattle and take part a group drumming music session before going for a dip with some cold-water swimming in the North Sea.

Away from his BBC docu-series, not forgetting his beloved role as Geordie Keating in ITV's Grantchester, the actor is also known for being one-half of the acting and singing duo Robson and Jerome. But what happened to their relationship? And are they still friends? Here's what we know…

What happened to Robson and Jerome?

Robson Green and Jerome Flynn both rose to TV fame when they appeared in the hit ITV series Solider Soldier as Dave Tucker and Paddy Garvey respectively. One episode of the drama saw the two pair up to sing a cover of Unchained Melody. The cover was such a huge hit that ITV was inundated with viewers wanting to get their hands on a copy of the song.

Robson and Jerome worked together on Soldier Soldier and released music together

After being convinced by music mogul Simon Cowell, Robson and Jerome then ended up recording the song as an official track under the name which ended up staying at the number one spot in the charts for over seven weeks, selling more than 1.8 million copies.

Two more number one singles and two number one albums later, the pair decided to stick to acting with Robson continuing to appear in popular TV dramas including Trust, Being Human, and Grantchester. Jerome, meanwhile, went on to star in shows such as Games of Thrones, Ripper Street and Yellowstone prequel, 1923.

Robson Green and Jerome Flynn reunited in 2017

Are Robson and Jerome still friends?

Despite not working together as closely these days, Robson and Jerome clearly still have a great friendship and an enormous amount of respect for one another. In 2022, Robson described his former co-star as "brilliant." He said: "Not only is he a friend, but he's a brilliant actor as well. Everyone saw that in Ripper Street and Game of Thrones, but also on stage he's amazing."

The pair event reunited in 2017 for Robson's show, Tales From the Coast. "I spent five fantastic years working alongside Jerome on Soldier Soldier," Robson told Lorraine Kelly at the time.

"We were great mates on screen and off, and we even had a few number one hits together. We've developed and he’s an amazing actor and he’s doing great things."

