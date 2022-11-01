Heidi Klum's daughter Leni gets candid about her health after revealing personal battle The model has followed in her mom's footsteps

Heidi Klum's daughter Leni has created waves in the fashion industry since making her modeling debut on Vogue Germany when she was just 16.

While the model always appears to look picture-perfect in her stunning photoshoots, she previously revealed that she has battled with her appearance due to her problematic skin, admitting she has suffered from acne which has led to bouts of low self-esteem.

"I feel like there is a thought behind having acne that you're not beautiful with it or it makes you look not as good as you could look," she recently told People.

"There's this stigma. I honestly used to feel like that too, a while ago. Then I realized, 'Oh my God, this is normal.' Everyone goes through it ... It's not bad if you have it. It's something that anyone can get and it's not your fault and it's hormonal."

Back in January 2021, Leni posted a close-up photo of her skin on a "bad day", revealing the blemishes on her face.

"There were days where I just wanted to stay home and didn't want to leave the house until my acne cleared up," she confessed. "Then I realized I can't live like that.

Leni's acne battles have affected her self-esteem

"I can't let pimples on my face prevent me from leaving the house. So, I decided to post a photo of my acne because it's normal."

She added: "A lot of people have acne that make it seem like they don't and then people see that on social media and they're like, 'None of these gorgeous girls have acne.' But some do and I don't think that's a bad thing."

Leni appeared on the cover of Vogue Germany with Heidi when she was 16

When Leni shared her makeup-free photo, fans rushed to commend her for sharing the relatable post.

"Keeping it real," replied one. A second said: "Thank you for your honesty." A third added: "I applaud you for showing this human side."

