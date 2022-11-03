Reba McEntire shares 'difficult' health news with fans The country music singer is following her doctor's orders

Reba McEntire shared some "difficult" health news with fans on Wednesday and was quickly inundated with prayers and well wishes.

The country music singer took to her Instagram to reveal that under the advice of her doctor she has been forced to reschedule three of her upcoming shows. Reba admitted that she is undergoing vocal rest and thanked her fans for their understanding.

"My doctor has advised me to go on vocal rest, so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule this weekend's shows. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. Thank you for understanding! Love, Reba." she wrote.

The shows include Thursday night's performance in Raleigh, NC, Friday's show in Columbus, Ohio, and Saturday night's show in Indianapolis, IN. They have all been pushed to December.

Fans were quick to react to the news, with one replying: "Please take care of yourself & your voice first! Your health is more important to us than any show. We love you Reba! God Bless you!"

A second said: "Sending love and prayers." A third added: "Reba take care of you. Praying for you and you can always do them at a later date!"

Reba is currently on vocal rest

Reba's health woes come after she paid tribute to the late country music icon Loretta Lynn, who died "peacefully" in her sleep aged 90 last month.

Reba wrote an emotional and lengthy tribute on Instagram which pulled at the heartstrings of her followers, as she also remembered her late mother too.

It read: "Mama and Loretta Lynn were four years apart, Mama being the oldest. They always reminded me a lot of each other. Strong women, who loved their children and were fiercely loyal."

Reba and her late mom

She continued: "Now they’re both in Heaven getting to visit and talk about how they were raised, how different country music is now from what it was when they were young. Sure makes me feel good that Mama went first so she could welcome Loretta into the hollers of heaven."

Reba then added: "I always did and I always will love Loretta. She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers."

