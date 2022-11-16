Drew Barrymore shares health update in candid home video dealing with the 'hardest adjustment' The talk show host is feeling better

Drew Barrymore was forced to miss a few of her talk show episodes as she shared that she had been diagnosed with Covid-19 and was in quarantine.

MORE: Drew Barrymore admits that Zendaya inspired her style evolution

However, the star is feeling better and shared a positive health update on her social media with a video taken while in bed.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Drew Barrymore showed off her controversial way to enjoy pizza

"Hi everyone, I just wanted to give an update so you can hear me and see me. I'm pretty much symptom free," she declared with a sense of relief.

"Just really relaxing and taking it well," Drew continued. "I've drank a ton of water and chicken soup. Lots of vitamins, lots of electrolytes. No sore throat, no headache, no sniveling. Tight chest, gone. I feel perfectly normal."

MORE: Drew Barrymore makes shock on-air confession about career-defining role: 'Is it true?'

She explained what the hardest part of the quarantine process had been as she added: "A little fatigued from all the rest.

"I think my body is like 'Wait a minute, you've been on infinite percent, and then you went down to basically zero,' I think that's probably been the hardest adjustment."

Drew revealed that she was rested and symptom free

All seems to be good for the talk show host as she concluded with: "I'm completely in the clear as of this evening. I hope that's a good update and gives you sort of a sense of where I'm at.

"I feel really cleared out, extremely, like a vacuum cleaner has been put inside my entire body. And I feel great."

MORE: Drew Barrymore offers fans a peek into her $5.5m home featuring special guest

MORE: George Clooney reveals how he first met wife Amal – and it leaves Drew Barrymore in shock

Along with her video, she shared snippets of some of the things that she'd been using to keep herself busy and entertained while at home, including photos of her pets and the shows she'd been watching, The Crown and House of The Dragon.

Her co-host on The Drew Barrymore Show, Ross Matthews, who'd been filling in for her during her absence, responded to her update with: "LOVE YOU!!! We missed you SO much!!!"

She revealed her diagnosis with a selfie from bed

A fan also said: "Aww sweet Drew, we are so happy to hear you're recovered and doing better!" while another commented: "Take time to heal. Build up your immune system. Feel better."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.