Sharon Stone announces devastating health news after distressing hospital experience

Sharon Stone left her fans devastated when she took to social media to reveal that she had a tumor that needed to be removed.

The actress shared a statement on her Twitter feed that detailed her trip to the hospital that involved a misplaced surgery and wrong diagnosis.

"Just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure," she wrote, then detailing the extent of her stay and how she then discovered the tumor.

"This time double epidural. With worsening pain went for a SECOND OPINION: I have a large fibroid tumor that must come out."

Sharon included with it a message of empowerment for other women out there as she said: "Ladies in particular: Don't get blown off, GET A SECOND OPINION. It can save your life.

"I'll be down for 4-6 weeks for full recovery," she concluded. "Thanks for your care. It's all good," alongside a strong arm emoji.

Sharon revealed that she had a tumor that needed to be removed

Fans reacted with messages of support and well wishes as one wrote: "What a frustration. Hang in there, beautiful Sharon. Love you forever + prayers for rapid recovery."

Another said: "Thanks for the information about getting a second opinion. It could literally save someone’s life. You're always so truthful and thoughtful," while a third added: "I'm so sorry to hear that you are ill. Best wishes for surgery and a speedy recovery. Thanks for always sharing your experiences with us and for looking out for us!"

The Casino star made sure that her message of avoiding misdiagnosis was heard loud and clear with her follow-up post as well.

She shared an article that spoke of how women were more likely to suffer that fate and passionately stated: "READ THIS LADIES and VOTE BLUE FOR YOUR LIVES. YOU ARE WORTH IT."

She continued spreading awareness regarding the issue of misdiagnosis

Several of her followers reacted with gusto as they shared stories of their own health troubles and thanked her for sharing her own take.

