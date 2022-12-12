Celine Dion's return to the stage amid recent diagnosis – all we know The Canadian songstress is taking time off to heal

Celine Dion devastated her fans and the industry when she revealed she'd have to cancel all her upcoming tour dates in light of her worsening health.

MORE: Celine Dion diagnosed with stiff person syndrome: what are the symptoms and causes?

The singer revealed that she'd been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome, which had been inducing the muscle spasms she'd dealt with over the course of the past year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celine Dion's heartbreaking message as she cancels shows due to health problems

She saddened fans with the video announcing her heartbreaking news, and to discover more of what she said, watch the clip above.

The canceled tour dates leave Celine's eventual return to the stage up in the air, so when can her followers expect to see her back and performing?

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's estranged husband Andrew Shue is being supported in unexpected way

As of now, the only indication we have is the caption for her announcement, which stated that all her tour dates had been pushed back to 2024.

However, those just extend to the Spring dates of her tour, and while the ones for Summer remain canceled, a look at her website indicates some good news.

Celine was forced to cancel a majority of her European tour dates

Her homepage states that her shows for the latter half of the year, from August to October of 2023, remain as scheduled.

If the singer were to be able to return to top, performing form by then, she could take the stage for her Courage World Tour as soon as 26 August, 2023 in The Netherlands.

MORE: Jennifer Garner praises 'beloved' Celine Dion after singer shares heartbreaking health diagnosis

ALSO POPULAR: Prince Harry makes claim 'they were happy to lie to protect' Prince William in dramatic new Netflix trailer

Her Spring shows, meanwhile, now kick off on 6 March, 2024 and will continue on till April, and no alternatives for the Summer shows have been announced yet.

Celine's Las Vegas residency, meanwhile, also remains uncertain, as no new dates for shows have been revealed yet either.

The singer first indicated health trouble when she postponed her Vegas residency

Through tears, the Canadian musical icon stated: "I want to thank you so much for your encouraging wishes of love and support on my social media, this means a lot to me.

"Take care of yourselves, be well. I love you guys so much, and I really hope I can see you again very soon."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.