Kate Beckinsale reveals painful new injury that will make you look twice The Underworld actress shared a concerning photo

Kate Beckinsale has had a painful start to her weekend after sharing a concerning new photo of herself covered in bruises.

The Underworld actress took to her Instagram Stories on Friday and posted a photo of herself lying in bed while lifting her arm up to the camera to expose a large, red, swollen bruise on her elbow. The wound appears to be a fresh injury and certainly looks like it hurts.

Sharing her discomfort, Kate captioned the photo: "Owww is it nearly the weekend."

Of course, her followers shouldn't be too alarmed as Kate's injury appears to have been sustained on the set of her new movie, Canary Black.

Last month, the 49-year-old shared some other startling photos of herself bloody and bruised and simply captioned them: "TGIF."

In the snapshots, Kate had cuts on her face and bruised hands, she also wore a back brace as fans rushed to ask if she was ok. However, the majority of Kate's dedicated followers realized her look was for her new movie.

Kate's swollen and bruised elbow looks painful

Kate recently surprised fans when she revealed a totally new hairstyle for her role in the film. In place of her long locks, she is now wearing a short, wavy bob, with a red hue.

After sharing a clip of herself having her tresses perfected in her trailer, she was inundated with comments as fans wrote, "That color really suits you," and, "gorgeous," while others said they thought the short hair looked great and called her "stunning".

Kate has been left bloodied and bruised filming her new movie

While her wardrobe for the flick doesn't look too wild, over the summer, Kate ensured all eyes were on her once again when she stepped out in the most amazing latex outfit.

She thrilled off-set when she showed off her killer curves and toned legs and finished the look with a classic high ponytail. Kate also gave Catwoman a run for her money by pairing her look with matching latex evening gloves.

