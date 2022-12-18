Sharon Osbourne's family share update following star's hospitalization and health scare

Sharon Osbourne was rushed to hospital on Friday while filming in Santa Paula, California. The Osbournes star received medical attention and stayed overnight, and on Saturday evening, her family shared a health update to fans on social media.

Jack Osbourne, who was with Sharon at the time, took to Instagram Stories to release a statement, while also clarifying the exact story.

He wrote: "Ok here is what I'll say... first thing first MY MOTHER WASN'T FILMING A EPISODE OF @ghostsadventures.

"She was filming a new episode of Night of Terror with me. Hahaha. "Now that we have made that clear... She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support."

He ended the message by writing: "As to what happened to my mum - I'm going to leave it to her to share about when she's ready."

The incident follows just shortly after Sharon celebrated her 70th birthday. The star enjoyed a lavish party with her entire family around her - with husband Ozzy and their three children, Aimee, Kelly and Jack, as well as her young granddaughters.

Jack Osbourne shared an update on his mom Sharon Osbourne's health following her hospitalization

During the evening, Sharon and Ozzy danced in front of their nearest and dearest at the party - something that was all the more poignant because the Black Sabbath star has Parkinson's and has been using a cane for several years, making the dance even more emotional.

Sharon recently gave a moving account on how her life has been derailed since her husband was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

The 70-year-old appeared on new ITV documentary Paxman: Putting up with Parkinson's which aired on 4 October in the UK. "Suddenly, your life just stops - life as you knew it," said Sharon, describing the moment of Ozzy's diagnosis.

Sharon with husband Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy, meanwhile, celebrated his birthday at the beginning of December, and was inundated with tributes from his loved ones and fans across social media.

Sharon's message was especially heartfelt, with the TV star writing alongside a photo of her husband: "Happy Birthday to my best friend, the love of my life, my everything. My Darling Ozzy."

