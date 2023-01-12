10 best healthy kitchen gadgets for weight loss in 2023: The AirFryer, Nutribullet, Slow Cooker & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Whether you're hoping to lose weight in 2023 or just want to kickstart the year with a healthier lifestyle, there are so many kitchen gadgets that will make it easier to stick to your new year goals.

Air fryers have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years for healthy, fuss-free meals - and they're not the only kitchen aids that can help you get ahead this year. From steamers for cooking restaurant-quality veg to soup makers for nutritious lunches, these are the kitchen gadgets you need on your radar to eat whole and fresh this year...

Weight loss kitchen gadgets 2023

Nutribullet Starter Kit

Nutribullet NBR-0509 600 Series Starter Kit, £59.95, Amazon

Almost everyone has heard of the Nutribullet gadget by now. The high-speed blender delivers smoothies, protein shakes, soups and sauces in a matter of seconds. As long as you have fruit and veg on hand you’re ready to go.

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Multi-Cooker

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Mini Multi-Cooker, £169, Amazon

‘One pot does the lot’ is the slogan for this air fryer and that sounds pretty good to us. Roast chicken, sauté veg, or cook chips with a fraction of the oil, complete with a crisping function for restaurant-quality meals at home.

Salter Omelette Maker

Salter Omelette Maker, £18, Amazon

Rich in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, an omelette is a great healthy breakfast option. But, they aren’t always the easiest things to cook. Save yourself scrubbing egg off the pan with this non-stick dual-action gadget, promising perfect cooked omelettes every time.

Professional Vegetable Chopper

Ninja Professional Vegetable Chopper, £29.99, Amazon

Adding more vegetables to your diet is a surefire way to stay full for longer, and a professional food chopper is great for cutting down prep time. The Ninja kitchen gadget features a simple pulse action so you can precisely chop, mince and puree foods easily - complete with two stackable containers for easy storage.

Philips Viva Collection Compact Juicer

Philips HR1832/01 Viva Collection Compact Juicer, £89.50, Amazon

One of the easiest ways to up your vitamin intake is through smoothies and juices - and it doesn't simpler than this compact juicer. Pop fruit, veg and a stick of ginger in there for a wellness shot Eva Longoria would be proud of.

Russell Hobbs 3-Tier Food Steamer

Russell Hobbs 21140 3-Tier Food Steamer, £33.94, Amazon

Russell Hobbs is the go-to for healthy kitchen gadgets, and this three-tiered food steamer is no exception. Cooking rice, vegetables and fish all at the same time, it's a must for fuss-free meals with minimal cleanup.

Morphy Richards Clarity Soup Maker

Morphy Richards Clarity Soup Maker, £59.99 (WAS £104.99), Morphy Richards

Soups are a great way of getting your five a day, and for using up leftover veg. This one can even do smoothies too.

Russel Hobbs Air Fryer Mini Oven

Russell Hobbs Air Fry Express Mini Oven, £109, Wayfair

The Russell Hobbs Air Fry Express Mini Oven is a chef’s kiss option - and is all about versatile cooking. From veggies to pizzas, there is plenty of grub to be made with this little number. It also comes with a large capacity and five cooking methods including Air Fry, Grill, Bake, Toast and Keep Warm.

Joseph Joseph Editions Spiro Compact 3-In-1 Hand-Held Spiralizer

Joseph Joseph Editions Spiro Compact 3-In-1 Hand-Held Spiralizer, £15, John Lewis

Zucchini noodles (Zoodles), courgette spaghetti (courgetti) and rainbow salads are all possible once you have a spiraliser, and this Joseph Joseph hand-held gadget is just the ticket.

Topchef Multifunctional Food Processor

Topchef Multifunctional Food Processor, £79.99, Amazon

Featuring 11 attachments, the Topchef Multifunctional Food Processor allows you to chop, blend, juice, mix and even knead dough - making the ultimate all-rounder for healthy eating.

