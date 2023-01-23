Gayle King shares health update from hospital after crucial procedure The CBS Morning anchor shared an insight into her latest medical appointment

CBS Morning star Gayle King took to Instagram from her hospital bed to urge her fans to take their health seriously following a medical appointment.

The 68-year-old shared photos from hospital, explaining that she had recently attended a colonoscopy, documenting the appointment for Oprah Daily, where she works as editor-at-large.

WATCH: Gayle King speaks out about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes affair

Loading the player...

Gayle talked her fans through her colonoscopy appointment, detailing the preparation and the process, before explaining she'd share her results on Oprah Daily. She signed off her post: "If you are over 45! Your turn… Seriously… Don't mess around."

A colonoscopy is a test to check inside your bowels, used to detect bowel cancer or other issues causing symptoms such as constipation.

Gayle King shared details of her colonoscopy with fans

During a colonoscopy, a long, thin, flexible tube with a small camera inside it is passed into your bottom and prior to the procedure, you'll be given a laxative so your bowels are empty for the test.

READ: The heartbreaking story behind Gayle King's grandson's name

Gayle's fans praised her for being open about the procedure, commenting: "Love that you are elevating the importance of screening," and, "Omg, thank you for doing this. My first is coming up and I am a little nervous!"

A third wrote: "So awesome that you are making people aware," and a final commented: "Yes Gayle. Put it in the spotlight. It's so important to have your screening."

Fans praised Gayle King for being open about her appointment

Colonoscopy procedures have been a hot topic in Hollywood, with Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson documenting his on Instagram in May 2022, while Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field was open about undergoing the procedure too.

Oliver was praised for being candid about the previously-taboo subject, after urging his fans to book in for it. "I look a little rough, but whatever," he began. "I just finished my colonoscopy. Go do it. It's not that bad.

"People 45 and over. Go get your colonoscopy! It's easy and preventative," the actor added.

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.