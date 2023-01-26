Kristen Bell takes the plunge in chill-inducing video you need to see The actress shares two daughters with her husband Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell has jumped on the icy dip bandwagon - and one look at the video below will give you chills.

The actress was touting the benefits of the wellness trend when she immersed herself in the pool in her backyard.

Kristen wore a floral red swimsuit and went makeup free for the dip, which she called: "An awful little adventure."

While she admitted the pool wasn't as cold as it could be, she still appeared to gasp. Her caption read: "Experimenting on myself to find the benefits of cold plunging! Studies have shown that cold plunging can increases dopamine concentrations by 250 percent. Gimme that 'feel good' hormone baby!

"It’s also said to not only improve your mental state at the moment, but also helps with mental acuity and alertness throughout the day. BRING IT ON."

Her fans were left aghast and commented on how "brave" she was to take the plunge.

Kristen looks after herself and often shares her wellness regime

Kristen isn't the only celebrity who has added a cold dip to her day. Helena Christensen has been vocal about how much she enjoys it and what it does for her health.

Alongside one of the many videos she shares of herself in icy conditions, she explained: "A dip in some cold water boosts oestrogen and testosterone production, adding an edge to fertility and libido.

Helena Christensen is also a fan of cold plunges

"The benefits of increased libido include more confidence, higher self-esteem, and enhanced mood. The heart has to pump faster in cold water and the body must work harder to keep everything warm."

Helena continued: "Plus so much more, metabolism and immune system boost, burns calories, improves circulation, reduces stress."

