Princess Kate's sister Pippa Middleton gives rare insight into their childhood Pippa Middleton revealed what her and the Princess of Wales got up to as children

Princess Kate and her sister, Pippa Middleton, grew up in rural Berkshire and it sounds like they had an idyllic childhood.

In an interview with running brand Hoka, Pippa shared a rare insight into how her and the Princess of Wales spent their youth. "[We] grew up in the countryside so being outdoors and involved in sport has been a passion and in my blood," she began, before chatting about the school that she and her sister attended.

Pippa and Princess Kate both enjoy running, and Pippa shared how they both began. "My strongest memory of running as a young girl was prep school aged — around eight years old. The school had a yearly compulsory cross-country race called 'The Dolman'. We'd all run in studded football boots to combat the muddy hills."

Both Pippa and Princess Kate still run in adulthood, and Pippa said she hopes her children grow up with a love for the great outdoors too.

Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton enjoy being outdoors

"One day, my dream would be to participate in a sporting challenge or epic adventure with my own children, like I was lucky enough to experience as a child."

As well as running, the Middletons are also keen hiking, taking on seriously challenging mountain walks.

Pippa and Princess Kate share many hobbies

"My parents inspired my love for walking in the mountains and both joined me and my brother to the first hut when we climbed Mont Blanc," Pippa shared, before adding that Kate had tackled the summit too. "My father summited it with my sister a few years before."

Where did Princess Kate and Pippa grow up?

Princess Kate and her siblings spent their youngest years in a cottage named West View in Buckleberry, Berkshire, which their parents purchased for £34,700 back in 1979.

The couple sold the house in 1995 for £158,000, moving to Oak Acre, also in Berkshire, before buying Bucklebury Manor for £4.7million in 2012 in order to seek more privacy once their daughter was welcomed into the royal family.

