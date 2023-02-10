Newly single Helen Flanagan fiercely defended by fans for modelling daring corset The former Coronation Street star is experimenting with her style following her split from fiancé Scott Sinclair

Helen Flanagan has seriously upped her style game since splitting from her fiancé Scott Sinclair, but her latest look has left fans divided.

After sharing the amazing results of her recent breast enhancement surgery, Helen was at it again on Thursday when she modelled a seductive scarlet co-ord just in time for Valentine's Day. The former Coronation Street star showcased the slinky two-piece in the sultry video below – but the deep-V neckline of her bustier top proved very divisive…

WATCH: Helen Flanagan divides fans with seriously daring corset top

One Instagram follower penned: "Oh no please don't wear this in public," while another shared: "A bit too much in my opinion, sorry but not a great look x". A third commented: "No Helen, just no".

It wasn't long until Helen's loyal fans rushed to her defence, however. Former Made In Chelsea star Ashley James took to the comments section to share: "Women being vile to you should honestly be ashamed of themselves. They're showing their true colours for real."

Helen has been feeling body confident following her breast enhancement

Fiercely defending Helen, she continued: "People are so entitled to share their opinion on a woman's looks and appearance, yet the fact they even think that way tells me the levels of insecurity they have for themselves. Imagine seeing the world and other women through such critical eyes. You look absolutely amazing."

Another fan wrote: "Dear lord, some of these comments are hideous. This is a lady who's put her career on the back burner whilst she put her kids and partner first. She comes across as a wonderful mum. Maybe, just maybe, now that she's single, she wants to feel a little bit extra, and why not? Give the girl a break. If you can't be polite, then maybe just scroll on by?"

The I'm A Celebrity star had surgery after having her three children

A third commented: "Good on ya! If you've got it, flaunt it!" Hear, hear! We wholeheartedly agree, and Helen always looks amazing.

Helen has been honest about why she decided to go under the knife and get breast enhancement surgery. An Instagram picture, initially shared by Pall Mall Cosmetics, revealed Helen had undergone a breast augmentation.

Helen has been focusing on her kids Matilda, Delilah and baby Charlie

A caption alongside the image read: "WOW! We are obsessed with Helen's results by Mr Hussain [star-eyes emoji]. After breastfeeding her three children Helen wanted to get her boobs looking like they did before, so she came to Pall Mall for Breast Augmentation. Helen opted for 340cc implants which has left her feeling herself again! [heart emojis]…"

Helen shares children Matilda, seven, Delilah, four, and Charlie, one, with Celtic footballer Scott.

The pair had been together for 13 years before their split, with Helen thus far keeping coy about the reasons for their breakup and instead choosing to remove her ring.

