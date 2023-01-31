Helen Flanagan wears romantic PJs as she talks Valentine’s Day plans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan looked as stunning as ever as she took to Instagram on Monday evening to upload a 'get ready with me' style reel.

Wearing a pair of red silky pyjamas from one of her favourite brands, Nadine Merabi, mother-of-three Helen prepped her skin and showed fans what makeup she applies to get her looking glam.

Captioning the video, the 32-year-old quipped: "Valentines glam… trying to get ready yesterday with everyone shouting mum."

Former Coronation Street star Helen looked incredible in her glam Pjs outfit, which are known as the 'Darcie' Pyjamas. Designer Nadine specialises in this majorly glam style, which you can purchase in a variety of colours, for £150. The website says of the co-ord: "Perfect as a treat for yourself or a gift for loved ones.

Darcie red pyjamas, £150, Nadine Merabi

"Made from our exclusive, beautifully designed silk touch fabric, these little beauties will make you feel amazing whether it’s a date night at home, a staycation away or a girls night. We have spent time making these fit perfectly and feel wonderful when worn. With a feather trim to the cuff, red satin binding on the shirt and trouser hem cuff to give a luxurious feel."

Recycled Satin Long Sleeve Pj Set, £19.60, Miss Pap

Helen is thought to have split with her former fiance and father of her children, footballer Scott Sinclair. She has previously been very open about their relationship on social media, and has proceeded to remove most traces of Scott from her Instagram account, including several romantic snaps from family holidays that were formerly posted.

The split comes after she admitted she had put their wedding plans on hold on several occasions. The couple had hoped to tie the knot in 2020 but rearranged it following the outbreak of the coronavirus and her sister's wedding.

