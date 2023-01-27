Victoria Beckham full of motherly pride as son Cruz teases major announcement Cruz is looking to follow in his mum's musical footsteps

Victoria Beckham has shared how proud she is of her youngest son Cruz Beckham after he teased a major development in his future career.

The fashion designer called herself a "Proud mum!" on her Instagram story this Friday in response to images Cruz had uploaded of himself working on some tunes of his own.

In a collection of four photos, Cruz can be seen at work in what appears to be a music studio. The 17-year-old appears sat next to a piano, wearing headphones, and standing near a microphone.

Cruz posted the images along with a cryptic caption involving the thought-bubble and treble clef emoji. Along with just two dots "..", it appears Victoria and David Beckham's youngest son is teasing fans that he is working hard on some new music.

Cruz looks like he's concentrating hard in this photo

While Cruz has yet to release any new music recently, he is not entirely new to the process, as in 2016 an 11-year-old Cruz released an adorable Christmas song and music video.

With Victoria having enjoyed a successful musical career herself, it's no surprise that the former-Spice Girls singer is full of pride in her son continuing the family tradition. However, it's possible her pride might have doubled on noticing how the teenager is also wearing a vintage Spice Girls shirt in the images he posted.

The teenager's T-Shirt is a fun nod to his mum's past

This is not the first time the young Beckham has chosen to throwback to his mum's past band with his choice of outfit. Cruz also shared photos of himself wearing a vintage Posh Spice T-Shirt on Instagram in November.

The young star has developed quite a reputation for donning what could be considered unusual and unexpected items of clothing in the past, but his look on Friday was quite a low key affair. While working on his music Cruz paired his vintage Spice Girls shirt with some Fox Racing trousers and some similarly stylish and sporty trainers.

