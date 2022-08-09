10 best women's running shorts for the heatwave: From Adidas to Nike, Lululemon & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With summer weather hotter than ever, getting exercise outdoors with a good run can be that much more difficult - you want to work up a sweat but not be stifled by the heatwave!

RELATED: Fun activewear that will actually make you want to work out

Thankfully so many brands these days, from Adidas to Nike and Lululemon, have put their activewear expertise to work to create summer-proof workout wear so you can have it made even when there's not much shade.

Best running shorts for women

We've found the most comfortable running shorts that also beat the heat, whether they’re moisture-wicking and quick-drying, include undershorts to prevent chafing, have UV protection built in – or all of the above!

RELATED:

Kate Middleton & Kim Kardashian BOTH love this Lululemon jacket - and it's on sale

Peloton instructors reveal the sweat–proof makeup they swear by for exercise

So be sure to stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day – and definitely wear these stylish summer-ready running shorts to stay cool during your morning or evening run. Ready, set, go...

ADIDAS

Adidas HEAT.RDY shorts with breathable mesh, were £43 now £25.50, ASOS

LULULEMON

Lululemon Speed Up High-Rise Lined Short, more colours, £48, Lululemon

NIKE

Nike Eclipse Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts, more colours, £49.95, Nike

AMAZON

Baleaf Running shorts, more colours, £16.99, Amazon

GYM SHARK

Speed shorts, £30, Gym Shark

NEW BALANCE

Printed Impact Run 2in1 Short, £43, New Balance

MARKS & SPENCER

GOODMOVE Running Shorts, were £22.50 now £15, Marks & Spencer

SWEATY BETTY

On Your Marks 4” running shorts, more colours, £60, Sweaty Betty

UNDER ARMOUR

Under Armour HeatGear stay cool bike shorts, £30, John Lewis

SUPERDRY

Flex Relaxed Shorts, £34.99, Superdry

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.