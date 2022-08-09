10 best women's running shorts for the heatwave: From Adidas to Nike, Lululemon & MORE

Karen Silas
The best running shorts that also beat the heat - we’ve found the most comfortable workout shorts with moisture-wicking fabrics or UV protection built in.
With summer weather hotter than ever, getting exercise outdoors with a good run can be that much more difficult - you want to work up a sweat but not be stifled by the heatwave!
Thankfully so many brands these days, from Adidas to Nike and Lululemon, have put their activewear expertise to work to create summer-proof workout wear so you can have it made even when there's not much shade.
Best running shorts for women
We've found the most comfortable running shorts that also beat the heat, whether they’re moisture-wicking and quick-drying, include undershorts to prevent chafing, have UV protection built in – or all of the above!
So be sure to stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day – and definitely wear these stylish summer-ready running shorts to stay cool during your morning or evening run. Ready, set, go...
ADIDAS
Adidas HEAT.RDY shorts with breathable mesh, were £43 now £25.50, ASOS
LULULEMON
Lululemon Speed Up High-Rise Lined Short, more colours, £48, Lululemon
NIKE
Nike Eclipse Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts, more colours, £49.95, Nike
AMAZON
Baleaf Running shorts, more colours, £16.99, Amazon
GYM SHARK
Speed shorts, £30, Gym Shark
NEW BALANCE
Printed Impact Run 2in1 Short, £43, New Balance
MARKS & SPENCER
GOODMOVE Running Shorts, were £22.50 now £15, Marks & Spencer
SWEATY BETTY
On Your Marks 4” running shorts, more colours, £60, Sweaty Betty
UNDER ARMOUR
Under Armour HeatGear stay cool bike shorts, £30, John Lewis
SUPERDRY
Flex Relaxed Shorts, £34.99, Superdry
