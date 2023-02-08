Carol McGiffin is a bikini babe for intimate anniversary celebration with husband Mark The Loose Women star returned to Thailand for her anniversary

Carol McGiffin is currently enjoying a sun-soaked getaway in Thailand, exactly five years after she secretly eloped with Mark Cassidy.

Posing in the pool, the Loose Women panellist looked glowing in a vibrant orange bikini that offset her tan as she hugged her hubby from behind. They both wore sunglasses and held drinks in their hands in the relaxed holiday photo taken from their Phuket accommodation, which appears to be a swim-up apartment.

"Today. Five years married, fifteen years together. Still having a good time. In our place. #thailand," she wrote followed by a series of heart-eyed emojis to mark their anniversary.

"Great photo. Wow! Can’t believe you’ve been together 15 years," read one of the many congratulatory messages next to the photo. "Cheers to many more years!" wrote another fan, and a third added: "Couple goals. Congrats."

Carol and Mark celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on 8 February

This marks the second snap Carol has shared from her trip. Last week, she posed in front of the Shangri-La Hotel wearing a black and white striped jumpsuit with heeled white boots and a black cardigan with cropped sleeves. Mark, meanwhile, wore a coordinating outfit including a black shirt and white jeans.

"We made it back to Thailand after three years and very happy to say that, give or take a few masks, it’s as normal and as easy as it was. Bangkok is our favourite city in the world and we missed it so much but not enough to succumb to the BS that would have meant coming here before now.

The couple returned to Thailand, where they got married in 2018

"It’s where we got married in 2018 and this picture marks the start of our five-year anniversary celebrations #Thailand #Bangkok @shangrilabkk #anniversary @cassola21," wrote Carol, who was previously married to Chris Evans.

The TV star got engaged to Mark in 2008 and they tied the knot on 8 February 2018 after two previous failed attempts at tying the knot. Carol wore a laid-back outfit she later revealed to her Loose Women co-stars.

Speaking to Best magazine, Carol explained: "No one knew we were going to do it, but we've basically spent the past year having separate celebrations with different friends and family, telling them all in person. Now they all know, we're ready for it to come out."

