Today's Al Roker alludes to health issue during family's moment of joy The Today Show star has had some health trouble in the past

Al Roker has often been candid about his rollercoaster journey with his health, alluding to some of his struggles in his latest social media offering.

On Wednesday, he posted a snap of his Apple Watch, proudly showing that he had walked over 11,000 steps over four miles.

Al shared a record of his latest step count

"Before my left knee went south, a 10k+ step day was no big deal. Today was the first day, I felt good walking this much," he wrote.

However, he did also add that his replacement knee may not sustain for much longer, ending with: "But the knee replacement of this 22 year old knee replacement is just around the corner."

Some of his fans were evidently concerned, but many of them cheered him on for being an "inspiration" while also assuring him that a further knee replacement would prove better in the long run.

The NBC News star has been candid about his health journey

"Al you can do anything and you proved that 100x over. You give us all hope," one sweetly commented, and another also added: "But what they'll use for the replacement will be so much better! Another 20 years at least!"

Al has struggled with his health in the past, having lost over 100 pounds in the past two decades after a gastric bypass surgery in 2002, and a recent hospital stint due to blood clots in his lungs.

But things are looking up for the Today Show weatherman, as it was recently announced that his eldest daughter, Courtney, would be welcoming her first child with husband Wesley. Catch the moment Al reacted to becoming a grandpa in the video below.

As Al told HELLO! earlier this month at the Hudson River Park Friends Luncheon in NYC, despite his recent troubles, he is "doing really good."

"I'm real happy, I feel good, life's good," he said, speaking also of the power of positive thoughts and praising the support he's received from his Today Show family.

