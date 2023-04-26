Prince Harry's go-to date night is just like Prince William's - details

The Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales have a similar approach to romance

Prince Harry is set to leave his family behind in two weeks, with the Duke of Sussex travelling to the UK to attend King Charles' coronation, while Meghan Markle stays at home in California with Archie and Lilibet.

Ahead of his trip, Prince Harry and his wife are making sure to spend plenty of time together, with the couple heading out to a basketball game in LA on Monday night. Take a sneak peek at their date night below.

Harry and Meghan enjoy a flirty night at the basketball

The Sussexes put on a loved-up appearance as they watched the LA Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies, and while we may not see fellow royals Prince William and Princess Kate put on public displays of affection, Meghan and Harry's outing proved that the two couples aren't entirely dissimilar.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also recently attended a basketball game, showing that while Harry and William are reported to have their differences, they enjoy the same date night activities.

© Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at an NBA game in Los Angeles

Prince William and Princess Kate attended a basketball match while in Boston in December 2022, enjoying the game so much that they amended their royal schedule to fit it in.

"They were only due to stay for the first few quarters and they ended up staying for the whole match," said HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash, who was on the tour.

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate appeared enthralled at a basketball match

"William and Kate, as we know, love sports," Emily continued. "They love a bit of competition. I think they had a great night."

Sports games were a staple of Meghan's pre-royal life, with the former actress said to be a fan of attending hockey matches when she lived in Canada.

We're happy to see the Sussexes making time for their hobbies amid their busy schedules, with a body language expert saying the royals appear to be like any other couple in love.

"Harry and Meghan, while happy to address and interact with passers-by, were clearly focused on each other, with their tactile display revealing how they’re not afraid to display their intimacy in a public setting," explained body language expert Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair.

