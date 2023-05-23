Jamie Foxx 'suffered a stroke' before emergency hospitalization, claims Mike Tyson

The Back in Action actor was rushed to hospital in April for a 'medical complication'

Jamie Foxx and his family have remained silent on what caused him to be rushed to the hospital back in April – but according to Mike Tyson, the actor suffered a stroke.

The Oscar-winning star's mystery health woes have been kept private, with his family only sharing that he suffered a "medical complication" while filming his upcoming Netflix movie, Back in Action, with Cameron Diaz.

But it appears Jamie has a long way to go in his recovery after being discharged from the hospital as former professional boxer, Mike gave an update on his friend's health.

"He's not feeling well. They said a stroke. I have no idea what happened to him," Mike said during an appearance on the latest episode of the Valuetainment podcast.

Jamie is now reportedly recovering at a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago which specializes in treatment for adults with "severe complex conditions", including stroke recovery.

The Ray star was admitted to a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, last month. His daughter, Corinne, shared a statement posted on behalf of the family on April 13, revealing that her dad had suffered a "medical complication" and was now on the path to recovery.

The family statement read: "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday [Tuesday]. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

They also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support, adding: "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

In early May, Jamie broke his silence with a message on his Instagram Stories in which he wrote that he is "feeling blessed" for all the well-wishes being sent his way.

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed" he penned. He also thanked Nick Cannon, who will be stepping in as a temporary host on Beat Shazam as Jamie continues to recover, adding: "Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon."

His famous friends and family have shared their prayers for the star's recovery, with longtime friend and model Nicole Murphy telling People: "I just pray everything will be okay. We love Jamie. You know, he's so talented and he's an iconic person. He's just amazing. He's like a brother to me, and I adore him. I really pray that everything works out for the best for him."

Bad Boys actor Martin Lawrence also shared his prayers, telling Extra: "My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood. Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person."

Many outlets claimed last week that the Oscar-winning actor is still in hospital. However, Corinne took to social media to shoot down the reports, writing: "Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild."

She added: "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

The work announcement Corinne referenced was the news that she and Jamie will be hosting a new game show titled We Are Family. The series will premiere in 2024, which will give the actor the chance to recover and get back to his other filming commitments as well.

