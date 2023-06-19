Mrs Hinch's son Ronnie diagnosed with terrifying rare condition: what is Kawasaki disease?

Mrs Hinch took to Instagram on Monday night to share the worrying news that her three-year-old son Ronnie has been diagnosed with Kawasaki disease, an extremely rare disease that causes swelling of the blood vessels.

In a brave and lengthy post, Mrs Hinch, AKA Sophie Hinchcliffe gave details into her son's illness, including how he came to be diagnosed following a terrifying 10-day stay in hospital.

"We have spent the past 10 days living what's felt like a real-life nightmare. But I just wanted to thank you all for so many kind messages and update you all," Mrs Hinch began.

© Instagram Ronnie Hinchcliffe has been in hospital

"Ron's temp spiked 40 at home, I phoned an ambulance. Ron was admitted and IV antibiotics started but NOTHING was working, in fact Ronnie deteriorated. The incredible doctors and nurses started every blood test and scan you can imagine.

"We paced rooms and corridors for days just waiting for an answer, a result… anything! Seeing Ron this way kicked me with a fear and desperation I've never felt in my whole life," she continued.

SEE: Mrs Hinch unveils incredible entrance to new home Hinch Farm

Explaining Ronnie's diagnosis, Sophie wrote: "After a couple of days, more symptoms appeared and results returned. Ron was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease, something I had never heard of before."

Sophie went on to explain what Kawasaki disease is, and thanked the hospital.

© Instagram Ronnie has Kawasaki disease

"I need to say THANK YOU to the incredible team at Broomfield hospital, St Marys and Great Ormond street. Thank you for answering our prayers and making our Ronnie better, His little smile says it all."

She continued with a plea to her followers, asking: "Please if anyone reading this is a parent/carer of a child with Kawasaki disease Jamie and I would be so so grateful to hear from. I will do all that I can to help raise awareness of this disease that to this day still has no explained cause."

SHOP: Mrs Hinch reveals the hair curling tong she uses to get her amazing bouncy waves

What is Kawasaki disease?

Kawasaki disease is a rare, noncontagious disease that affects around eight in every 100,000 children under the age of five in the UK, Sophie explained.

"This disease causes swelling of the blood vessels throughout the body. It can also affect the blood vessels supplying the heart muscle when not treated early enough," she wrote.

© Instagram Ronnie and Lennie are Mrs Hinch's sons

What are the symptoms of Kawasaki disease?

Sophie wrote that the main symptoms to look out for include a persistent high temperature, body rash, swelling and then peeling of the hands and feet, red blistered lips, bloodshot eyes, strawberry tongue, inflamed sore throat and swollen lymph glands.

© Photo: Instagram Mrs Hinch with her sons

"This past week has shaken our whole world as a family. I've never felt a fear like it," she wrote.

How do you treat Kawasaki disease?

A solution of antibodies, and aspirin are the two main medicines used to treat Kawasaki disease, according to the NHS.

The sooner Kawasaki disease is treated, the better as there's less risk of complications developing.

Kawasaki disease can't be prevented. Children can make a full recovery within six to eight weeks if it's diagnosed and treated promptly, but complications can develop, the NHS continues.

Complications include heart issues which can be fatal in about two to three per cent of cases.

We're so pleased to hear that Ronnie is home and doing better!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness hub