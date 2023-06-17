John Boyega says 'no one has heard from Jamie Foxx' two months after medical emergency

Star Wars actor John Boyega has expressed concern for Jamie Foxx revealing that "no one has heard" from the actor, who in April suffered from a medical complication.

"I wanted him to show up here, but you know, I know he's dealing with what he's dealing with. I just wish him all the best," the actor told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere for his new film They Cloned Tyrone, which also stars Jamie. "I've been calling, I am just going to keep on calling," he added.

© Jason Koerner John attends as They Cloned Tyrone premiere

John's comments come after Mike Tyson alleged the actor had suffered a stroke. The Oscar-winning star's family have only said he suffered a "medical complication" while filming his upcoming Netflix movie, Back in Action, with Cameron Diaz.

But it appears Jamie has a long way to go in his recovery after being discharged from the hospital as former professional boxer Mike gave an update on his friend's health.

"He's not feeling well. They said a stroke. I have no idea what happened to him," Mike said during an appearance on a recent episode of the Valuetainment podcast.

© Future Publishing Jamie in February 2023

Jamie is reportedly recovering at a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago which specializes in treatment for adults with "severe complex conditions", including stroke recovery.

The actor has broken his silence only once, taking to Instagram Stories in early May to tell fans he is "feeling blessed" for all the well-wishes being sent his way. "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed" he penned. He also thanked Nick Cannon, who will be stepping in as a temporary host on Beat Shazam as Jamie continues to recover, adding: "Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon."

Jamie's daughter Corinne shared a statement with fans

His famous friends and family have shared their prayers for the star's recovery, with longtime friend and model Nicole Murphy telling People: "I just pray everything will be okay. We love Jamie. You know, he's so talented and he's an iconic person. He's just amazing. He's like a brother to me, and I adore him. I really pray that everything works out for the best for him."

Bad Boys actor Martin Lawrence also shared his prayers, telling Extra: "My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood. Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person."