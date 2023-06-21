King Charles looks just like Prince Louis during nail-biting moment

Tuesday saw King Charles and Queen Camilla attend Royal Ascot, and while they likely had a lovely day at the races, it was clearly a tense occasion.

Their thoroughbred horse Saga was running, and during the race, Queen Camilla was seen biting her nails, while King Charles put his head in his hands in despair.

King Charles' dramatic reaction looked remarkably familiar, with the 74-year-old resembling his five-year-old grandson Prince Louis, who is famed for his outlandish expressions at royal events. Remind yourself of some of his cutest moments below...

WATCH: Prince Louis' most memorable moments that will go down in royal history

Unfortunately, the royal horse was beaten to victory, but at least it meant we were treated to an array of facial expressions from the normally composed king.

Read on for all the times Louis looked just like his grandfather…

© Getty King Charles and Prince Louis are both dramatic

© Getty Prince Louis and King Charles have similar shocked expressions

© Getty King Charles and Prince Louis have a close relationship

Other than his horse missing out on the prize, King Charles looked to have a glorious day out at the Berkshire event, mingling with his family members.

The monarch shared a warm embrace with his niece, Zara Tindall, as she and her husband, former rugby star Mike, joined His Majesty at the opening day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

© Shutterstock King Charles greeted niece Zara with a kiss

Charles was pictured kissing 42-year-old Zara after he and Queen Camilla arrived at the Berkshire racecourse in a carriage procession.

Zara looked beautiful in a botanical print midi dress by Australian label, Leo Lin, and a bespoke boater-style hat by Sarah Cant, finishing off her look with a pair of embellished heels from Sauvereign.

Princess Anne's daughter is said to share a close bond with her uncle Charles, and the pair have often been spotted hugging or sharing a giggle together at public events over the years.

© Getty Zara and Charles share a joke at a polo match in 2015

It's no surprise given the tight-knit relationship between Charles and Zara's mother, the Princess Royal have,

The King and his niece also share a passion for horses and equestrian sports, so it makes sense they spent time together at Ascot. Their love of horses was likely inherited from the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was also a passionate racehorse breeder and had more than 20 Royal Ascot winners during her 70-year reign.

The event paid tribute to the late monarch, showing footage from the Queen’s most memorable Royal Ascot moments on the big screens.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness hub