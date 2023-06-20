Zara Tindall looks straight out of Mary Poppins in must-see dress and boater

The royal equestrian turned heads on the first day of Royal Ascot in a beautiful linen ensemble

Zara Tindall reigned supreme in the style stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday, stepping out beside her husband Mike in a stunning botanical print dress from Australian brand, Leo Lin.

The former Olympian was dressed to the nines in the 'Cecelia Linen Midi Dress' which was adorned with an oriental print crafted in beautiful pastel hues.

WATCH: Zara Tindall's showstopping racing fashion

Zara's pretty linen gown was complete with elegant bishop's sleeves, a smart collared neckline and a statement button-down bodice, while her feminine silhouette was enhanced in Sauvereign heels encrusted with gold gemstones.

© Getty Fabulous in florals: Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse

The dress, which Zara most likely picked up during her travels Down Under with her husband this year, is described by the designer as: "A painterly expression of heritage and innovation, rendered in a delicate evergreen colourway for a poetic take on floral design. Both contemporary and timeless, the Orient Print evokes a sense of escapism and retreat into the abundance of the natural world."

© Getty Channelling Mary Poppins? Zara looked magical in her floral getup and boater hat

No Royal Ascot ensemble is complete without an appropriate hat, of which the mother-of-three perfected regal flair and channelled Mary Poppins in a chic boater hat embellished with a candy pink satin ribbon.

Zara's blonde hair was swept into a neat low bun, as she highlighted her natural glow with a rosy blush, fluttery mascara and soft pink lip. Divine!

© Getty Zara looked radiant in a Leo Lin dress at Royal Ascot

Former England rugby player, Mike Tindall, looked equally suave at the fashionable event as he donned a tailored three-piece suit and satin-trimmed top hat.

© Getty Zara teamed her botanical linen dress with a boater hat

Zara's hear-turning appearance at Royal Ascot comes just after the royal surprised fans with a rare selfie wearing a showstopping fascinator ahead of the five-day affair.

MORE: Zara Tindall's rule-breaking wedding guest outfit needs to be seen to be believed

Last week, Zara's stylist Annie Miall took to Instagram to share a previously-unseen snap of the Princess Royal's daughter modelling a magnificent floral fascinator crafted by Australian milliner, Rachel Henry.

Zara debuted a stunning floral headpiece from Rachel Henry Millinery

The exquisite headpiece was a bespoke accessory from the Royal Ascot Millinery Collective 2023 in association with Fenwick.

Zara, 42, looked spellbinding as she donned the larger-than-life fascinator which comprised of swirled vines coiled around her face, blooming with hot pink peonies crafted from delicate dyed feathers.