GMB's Susanna Reid makes health confession in reaction to Sarah Ferguson's cancer diagnosis

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid made a very relatable health confession during Monday's show whilst discussing Sarah Ferguson's breast cancer diagnosis.

Susanna, who hosted the programme alongside Ed Balls, praised the Duchess of York, who confirmed on Sunday that she had undergone surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer following a routine mammogram screening.

Sarah, who said she experienced no symptoms, is now recovering with her family in Windsor having been discharged from hospital in London.

© Daniele Venturelli The Duchess revealed she had undergone surgery following her cancer diagnosis

Whilst reporting on the story in the GMB studio, Susanna admitted that she has been invited to book a routine mammogram screening but hasn't made the appointment.

The journalist began: "This morning we want to send our best wishes to the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, because she has revealed – this has come as quite a shock – that she's undergone surgery because of breast cancer and it was a routine mammogram on a Tuesday two weeks ago, she said on her podcast.

© Getty Sarah is recovering in Windsor

"She's now out of surgery, that's remarkably fast, isn’t it? Two weeks ago she had the mammogram, she said she was reluctant to go, it's been very hot weather, it was a bit of an inconvenience, her sister said, 'You have to go'.

"I think the reason that she's open about this is that she wants this to be a wake-up call to people."

© ITV Susanna encouraged other women to make their mammogram appointments

The presenter continued: "I hadn't realised, that there was a change in policy and screening, around seven months ago, back in September last year, where appointments used to be sent out for mammograms, now it’s an invitation, apparently, to make an appointment.

"As a result, around, just in London, 12,000 women are estimated to have missed out on breast screenings because of that new open invitations system.

"Now, I received one of those letters, an invitation to go. And, of course, what have I done? Absolutely nothing. I haven't booked in a mammogram and I'm 52 and I absolutely should take that up."

© ITV Susanna and Ed hosted Monday's show

Viewers tuning in on Monday morning were quick to relate to Susanna's admission, with one person writing on Twitter: "I've had a letter since March about booking an appointment for a screen... still haven't done it. I will do it today #gmb," while another shared their own experience, tweeting: "Most of us have experienced cancer in some way, at some point in our lives (I have had cancer, also lost half my family to cancer). Never put off your checks & appointments... I did, however, I am incredibly lucky that I am still here to write this tweet."

The Duchess of York opened up about her diagnosis on her popular Tea Talks podcast, which was recorded a week before her surgery.

"Tomorrow I'm going in for a mastectomy," she said.

© Dave M. Benett Sarah with her daughter Eugenie

"I want every single person who is listening to this podcast to go get checked, go get screened, and go do it," the royal encouraged.

She added: "I taking this as a gift to make real changes for myself and to nurture myself and stop trying to fix everyone else."