Salma Hayek's gracefully aging appearance is the talk of GMA – see how she responded to host

Salma Hayek has been open in the past about embracing aging and the opportunities that come with gaining more maturity and experience.
The actress, 56, went viral on social media when she hopped on the "gray hair" trend last week, sharing a make-up free selfie of herself highlighting her gray hair and wrinkles.
She spoke about it during her latest appearance on Good Morning America as well, and even managed to throw in a dig at host George Stephanopoulos, which you can watch below.
On the show, Salma stated that she'd tell her younger self to "relax" and take stock of the chances coming her way, and to realize that by getting older, she wasn't losing out on something.
"You're going to have a career even if everyone tells you you're never going to get there," she said. "And also, there will be this new world where there's this thing called 'selfies'."
"Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning," she wrote alongside the zoomed in photo of herself displaying her stray gray hairs on Instagram.
She was inundated with compliments from the likes of Cindy Crawford, Olivia Wilde, Penélope Cruz, and more, who praised her for being so unfiltered about her appearance.
The Oscar-nominated actress has never shied away from displaying body positivity and a sense of security in her appearance, whether it's in body-baring bikinis or elegant gowns.
In an interview with Glamour back in February, she gushed about the joys of getting older and experiencing some of the best highs in her life and career.
"I thought getting older meant I wasn't going to work; I'm working," she said. "I thought getting older maybe meant that you're not in love anymore; I'm in love.
"I don't feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength. I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone."
Salma married her husband, French billionaire, François-Henri Pinault in 2009, when she was 42 years old, two years after welcoming their daughter Valentina.
When reflecting on life in her 30s, the message she told the outlet she'd give to her younger self was: "I would say, 'Great things are coming your way. Do not settle for the wrong man.'
"That's something I really thank myself for. And, 'Do not listen to all these expiration dates that they give you.' Because I was also told that, as an actress, you kind of stop working around 30. Imagine?"
She talked about feeling at the time that her "expiration date" was nearing, and the thought of having her best professional moments come in her 50s would make her think: "Oh my God, do I have to wait that long?"