BBC Breakfast viewers saying the same thing as show makes huge change

BBC Breakfast viewers tuned in on Monday morning to see hosts Sally Nugent and Jon Kay presenting the show from a brand-new studio.

The MediaCity studio in Salford has undergone a major transformation behind-the-scenes, getting its first makeover in over a decade.

© BBC The studio has undergone a major transformation

While, of course, the iconic red sofa hasn't gone anywhere, some additions have been made to the new set, including three more cameras and state-of-the-art screen technology that will allow the team to tell stories in creative and imaginative new ways.

Viewers will also get a new view of the set, with a new camera angle highlighting the position of the studio at the heart of BBC North operations within Salford Quay House.

The public were quick to react to the show's makeover on Monday morning, with many taking to Twitter to praise the new look.

© BBC Jon Kay and Sally Nugent are the first to use the studio

One person wrote: "I have to say I'm loving @BBCBreakfast's new look. Well done to all the team behind the scenes for brightening my & everyone's morning," while another tweeted: "The new studio looks great for me."

A third person wrote: "A new look is so much more effective when new graphics and a new studio launch simultaneously. Well done #BBCBreakfast and the team up in Salford," while another said the studio looks "amazing".

© BBC Viewers praised the new makeover

The BBC Breakfast team won't be the only ones occupying the studio as they will share the new space with BBC Sport, who will use it for the daily Sportsday programme, live bulletins throughout the day as well as the twice-weekly Football News Show.

Sally and Jon are clearly fans of the new studio, with the former telling the BBC: "The new studio is a wonderful addition to BBC Breakfast, and I can't wait to host the first live morning show on 26 June. We have recently celebrated our 40th anniversary and this is a great gift to mark the occasion."

© BBC Carol Kirkwood presented the weather report on Monday using the latest technology

Jon added: "Our new studio is state of the art and we couldn't be more pleased with it. We're looking forward to bringing the public the same BBC Breakfast they know and love from a fresh new setting."

The big studio transformation comes amid another change for the show as business presenter Nina Warhurst bid farewell to her colleagues ahead of the arrival of her third child.

© Instagram Nina hosted her final show before heading off on maternity leave

The journalist appeared on her final show last week before heading off on maternity leave. Penning a goodbye message on Twitter, she wrote: "TTFN [Ta ta for now] to the best job @bbcbreakfast.

"Did I manage to use my last shift to shoehorn in one last plea for us all to do better with #dementia awareness? Course I did. ((Waving to absolutely nobody here btw. Who does she think she is?))"

Nina also had the most hilarious reaction to the new BBC studio, tweeting: "It's a brilliant space and it's going to be ace! Good luck to the best team, and see you in there soon.

"(Ps no substance to the rumour they waited 'til I'd gone lest I ruin the new sofa. Moving in as my mat leave starts is pure coincide… I think)."