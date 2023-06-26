Why Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon says she’s ‘cursed’

Lourdes Leon, Madonna's 26-year-old daughter, is carving her path in the fashion and music industries, but she's found a peculiar hiccup in her personal life – her predilection for men.

Although Lourdes has been making strides on the catwalk and as a musician performing under the name Lolahol, she revealed to The Face magazine an unexpected struggle, referring to her love life as a "curse."

Unlike her iconic mother, who has famously experimented with her sexuality, Lourdes has found her dating preferences to be rather troublesome.

Identifying as heterosexual and only attracted to men, Lourdes candidly described her romantic inclinations as a source of distraction and frustration.

Madonna and Lourdes Leon attend the launch of "Material Girl" at Macy's Herald Square on September 22, 2010 in New York

During an enlightening chat with friend and fellow musician, Eartheater, for The Face, she bared her soul about the challenges of maintaining focus amidst the whirlwind of dating men.

"It's such a curse. If you can avoid it, men or boys in general, I would because what a distraction," she declared. "I would definitely say just, like, avoid boys at all costs if you want to be focused on something."

Lourdes wore another bodysuit to the H&M Mugler launch in 2023

Her past experiences have lent credence to this advice. The young model's public split from actor Timothée Chalamet, a then high school classmate, in 2014 drew significant attention, with reports suggesting that Timothée’s alleged infidelity was the root cause.

Yet, in a 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, she spoke warmly of her ex, stating she still respected him despite their tumultuous past.

Lourdes rocked pink to the 2021 Met Gala

Although Lourdes deems herself "cursed", she is crystal clear about her affections and attractions. When asked if she might consider exploring relationships with women to avoid the drama associated with men, she candidly affirmed her heterosexual orientation.

"I don't like girls. I'm painfully straight. It's terrible. I wish it wasn't so, but unfortunately, these are the cards I've been dealt. I am cursed, plagued with liking these men," she professed.

Lourdes modeled lingerie for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 in 2021

Despite these so-called romantic woes, the multi-talented performer did find a romantic connection in 2017 with skateboarder and photographer Jonathan Puglia.

The status of their relationship is, however, shrouded in mystery due to Lourdes’ preference for keeping her personal life under wraps.

With no trace of their relationship visible on her social media, fans can only speculate whether Jonathan contributes to what Leon terms as her "curse."

Lourdes is Madonna's first child, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon.

The Hung Up hitmaker also shares her son Rocco from a previous marriage with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, as well as being a mother to her adopted children David Banda, Mercy, and twins Esther and Stella from Malawi.