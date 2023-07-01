Garden Rescue's Charlie Dimmock's defiant response to criticism over her appearance

Charlie Dimmock has grown a legion of loyal fans ever since she rose to fame in the 90s hosting Ground Force – and thanks to her starring role on BBC's Garden Rescue, she has found herself back in the spotlight.

Naturally, the 56-year-old's appearance has changed over the years, but ever since she joined the show in 2016, she has found herself on the receiving end of some unpleasant social media trolls who have been negative about her weight.

WATCH: Charlie Dimmock presents Garden Rescue

Charlie has refrained from joining any social media platforms to be able to respond, but back in 2016 she discussed her fluctuating weight and had a defiant message for her critics.

What has Charlie Dimmock said about her weight?

"I've always been up and down in my weight. I'll never be slim or skinny, let's put it like that," she told the Independent.

"One season I'll be a size 14, then 18, but it's something I've just accepted now. I'm at that age where I think, life is too short."

© Will Dax/Solent News/Shutterstock Charlie Dimmock doesn't worry about her change in weight

Charlie certainly lives by her 'life is too short' motto, and alongside not worrying about her weight, she also prefers to live life without regret – and that includes not dwelling on the brief fling she had that ended her 13-year relationship with viticulturist John Mushet.

The couple split in 2001 after it came to light that Charlie had an affair with her Ground Force colleague, microphone operator Andy Simmons. Charlie later revealed that she had no regrets about the controversial affair but did find it difficult to come to terms with the split from her long-term partner.

© Colin Davey Charlie Dimmock in the year 2000

She told the Daily Mail in 2002: "I don't see Andy anymore, but I don't regret what happened. You wouldn't do anything if you kept worrying about what might go wrong."

She added: "John and I had been together for a long time so when we split up, I relied heavily on family and close friends. I've discovered that the most difficult after-effect of the break-up is getting into another relationship."

© Mackenzie Hanifan Charlie Dimmock is back on the BBC in Garden Rescue

The presenter is currently believed to be single and back in 2014, she shared her views on marriage, telling the Daily Mail: "I'm too old now, certainly too old for marriage, there's no point."

© Eamonn M. McCormack Charlie Dimmock said in 2016 she can go between a size 14 and 18

She added: "I do think I'm too old now. I can't see anything happening when it comes to romance; somebody would have to really bowl me over. I am quite content without a man in my life."

© Photo: BBC Charlie said she will never be 'slim or skinny'

In 2016, she said that she wasn't looking for love, telling the Irish Independent: "I'm going to be 50 this year. Even sharing a house with someone would be a no for me.

"I like my own company. I like to do what I want to do, I'm very selfish like that. I don't mind fitting in a bit, but I like to be able to get away and have the house to myself."