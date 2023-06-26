Sarah Ferguson thanks fans after outpour of support amid breast cancer diagnosis

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared a touching message after undergoing surgery following a breast cancer diagnosis.

The 63-year-old author shared a photograph of a pink flower on her Instagram page on Monday, with the caption: "Thank you so much for such kindness and support."

It comes after Sarah revealed on the latest episode of her podcast, Tea Talks, that she had a single mastectomy after it was discovered she had an early form of the disease during a routine mammogram.

Speaking on an episode of her podcast, which was recorded the day before her operation, she said she is taking her diagnosis as "a real gift to me to change my life".

She reportedly left the King Edward VII Hospital in Marylebone, central London – which has treated the royal family for decades – on Sunday, and is said to be recovering with her family at the home she shares with her former husband, Prince Andrew - Royal Lodge, in Windsor.

A spokesman for the Duchess on Sunday said: "Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.

"She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully. "The duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family."

© Instagram Sarah is the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

© Getty The Duchess at the coronation concert in May

The spokesman added: "The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days. She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."

Sarah urged listeners of her podcast to "go and get checked, go and get screened, go do it".

She said she is aiming to get "super fit, super strong" and spoke about her love of play and a "sense of adventure with nature".

© Instagram Sarah recently welcomed the arrival of her third grandchild, Ernest Brooksbank

© Instagram August Brooksbank with his baby brother, Ernest

The Duchess, who recently celebrated the arrival of her third grandchild, Princess Eugenie's son, Ernest Brooksbank, added: "Now is my chance, and this extraordinary position I’m in right now, it means there's no choice.

"I can't make another excuse. I have to go through this operation and I have to be well and strong. And therefore no choice is the best choice."

© Getty Sarah's second novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, was published in March

Sarah is mother to Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 33, as well as grandmother to August and Ernest Brooksbank, and Sienna Mapelli Mozzi.

The grandmother-of-three, who is a patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust and spoke at a Breast Cancer Foundation gala in 2019, was not at Royal Ascot last week.

If you've been affected by this story, please visit breastcancernow.org for more information and support or call 0808 800 6000 to speak to one of the charity's breast cancer nurses.