Jamie Foxx’s co-star provides health update amid sea of speculation

While fans eagerly await the return of Jamie Foxx, the star's health remains a central topic of discussion.

At the 2023 BET Awards, a conversation with ET's Kevin Frazier and Porscha Coleman, Jamie's fellow actor, brought some much-needed clarity amidst a sea of speculation.

Porscha offered an update on Jamie's condition following his recent hospitalization in Atlanta, Georgia. Providing a first-hand insight, she stated: "I've talked to people very close to Foxx, [he] is doing well.

“I hate that the media outlets kept running with the narrative of what was going on without having the proper information."

© Getty Jamie Foxx

Her concern reflects the flurry of conjecture surrounding Jamie's health after it was revealed on April 12 that the Oscar laureate was admitted to hospital for an undisclosed medical issue.

Earlier unfounded rumors claiming that Jamie had been hospitalized due to serious complications from a COVID vaccine were emphatically denied by the actor's representative.

The rep addressed ET, affirming that such allegations, broadcast on Dr. Drew Pinsky's online show, were "completely inaccurate."

MORE: Jamie Foxx latest update as fans send prayers: what we know about where his health stands

© Getty Jamie with his daughter Corinne

These conjectures emerged after an unidentified gossip columnist proposed the baseless theory on Pinsky's show on May 30.

The columnist put forth that the vaccine had left Foxx "partially paralyzed" and "blind," suggesting that Jamie was compelled to take the vaccine to maintain his career in Hollywood.

Further erroneous claims included that Foxx developed a blood clot which resulted in a stroke. Unfortunately, Pinsky, the show's host, did not challenge these allegations. According to NBC News, these unfounded claims were irresponsibly amplified to millions of listeners.

© David M. Benett Jamie Foxx is reportedly on the mend

Jamie’s 29-year-old daughter, Corinne, confirmed in May that her father had already been "out of the hospital for weeks" and was actively "recuperating."

In an Instagram story, she debunked the rumors, revealing that Jamie was not only recuperating, but also had managed to play pickleball, one of his favorite sports.

"My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she posted. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

At the star-studded event, Porscha further elaborated on Jamie's private nature. She said, "One thing about Jamie is that he's always valued his privacy. If you've noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low. Even when it came to dating, Jamie's always been private, so it never surprised me. Once I heard the news, of course, I reached out, but how Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it. He's resting, he's well. And he's going to be back. Trust and believe."

© Photo: Getty Images Jamie is steadily improving

During her chat, Porscha also reflected on her time on the Netflix sitcom, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, where she and Jamie were co-stars. She painted a picture of a vibrant backstage atmosphere, filled with laughter and camaraderie.

"As I said, Foxx is somebody that I've always looked up to, and he's just a mind-blowing personality to be around because whatever's on the paper he's not going to do. So, you have to understand and be prepared; when Jamie is going somewhere you better go right there with him!

Jamie Foxx stars in Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

“So, I look forward to seeing him. I know he's doing great and he'll be back, trust and believe. He got a lot of projects coming up, a lot of music that I already know he has. So, I'm excited. I love you Foxx!"