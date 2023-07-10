Louise Minchin shares worries following serious operation: 'I was terrified'

Former BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin is one of the strongest women on TV, known for excelling at triathlons and taking on incredible challenges.

In her new book, Fearless: Adventures With Extraordinary Women, Louise takes on even more tests of endurance, with her escapades seeing her teaming up with other women to tackle everything from 1,200 KM cycles to freediving under ice – though it wasn’t all plain sailing.

Speaking of her decision to do a team event which saw her undertake a 56km bike ride, an 18km hike and a 2km paddleboard, Louise revealed she was apprehensive. "Just eight weeks before, I'd had a knee operation, so I was excited but a little apprehensive," Louise shared, before revealing the fear she felt before diving under ice.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Louise Minchin has written a book about her challenges

"I'll admit, I was terrified," Louise said of freediving under ice in the dark in Finland. "While I'm a strong swimmer, the idea of being submerged and unable to surface filled me with fear."

Louise has previously spoken of her passion for swimming, sharing that she'd given up aged 15 despite her love of the sport.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping, Louise revealed: "To my shame now, I had given up competitive swimming aged 15 when I looked in the mirror and decided I didn't like the way my muscly back and shoulders had changed my appearance."

As an adult, Louise rediscovered her love for swimming and took to the pool once more in order to take part in two of the world's toughest triathlons - no mean feat for someone who said they "dabbled" in exercise, but didn't take seriously.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Louise Minchin had knee surgery in 2022

"Sport has changed the trajectory of my life and it started changing me," Louise told Good Housekeeping. "Not only was I getting physically fitter and stronger, I learned to love those muscles, be proud of them and be proud of my body."

Louise's aforementioned knee operation put a stop to her hobbies temporarily, with the presenter writing on Instagram in November: "Finally, four months after having a knee operation and having to start running from scratch again, I feel a bit like I am a runner.

"It is easy to forget how hard it is and to be discouraged, but very slowly I am making progress."

In an exclusive chat with HELLO! in October 2022, she said of her surgery: "I had an operation about 12 weeks ago; goals are really important because they give you something to aim for… but you don't necessarily have to get there. The journey is equally as important. Given that I can only run at two minutes in one go at the moment, the aim is to do the London Marathon in April."

© Instagram Louise Minchin and her daughter Mia ran the London marathon together

Louise went on to complete the marathon with her daughter, Mia, saying of the occasion: "I have tried to run the @londonmarathon since 2020 and it worth the wait especially to be able to run every hard step with my daughter @miaminchin, and get through tears on the way."

We're very impressed with Louise's dedication!

