Joan Collins delights fans with sun-kissed swimsuit photo

Dame Joan Collins is making the most of the summer, as she proved on social media on Sunday. The 90-year-old took to Instagram, where she shared a photo from her family holiday in the South of France.

The former Dynasty star looked stunning as she stood in a pool with her family members, smiling for the camera and wearing a hot pink swimsuit with an elegant straw hat.

WATCH: Joan Collins, 90, dances around in a bikini

In the foreground of the picture, a little tot sweetly sat on the edge of the pool, looking on. Joan captioned the image: "Having fun in the sun... see the adorable baby watching us! #southoffrance #familyholiday #adorablebaby #sunfun".

© Instagram Joan enjoyed her time in the pool

Her fans went wild for the snap, with one writing: "Adorable picture. And I’m sure you were all watching the baby like hawk mothers!"

Others added: "A beautiful new picture, thank you Joan," "Looks absolutely gorgeous," and: "What an absolutely gorgeous photo! So precious [sun emoji, heart emoji]".

© Getty Joan with her husband Percy Gibson

Joan has always looked fabulous in pink as she proved last week, when she posted a throwback image of herself starring in her 1958 film, The Opposite Sex.

In the shot, she could be seen looking absolutely phenomenal in a ravishing pink mini dress while she posed with several bunches of bananas.

© Getty The star at the V&A 2023 Summer Party

Her outstanding outfit highlighted her endless legs as she sat barefoot in the eye-catching frock and also sported a matching turban. The actress had added hoop earrings and bracelets to her ensemble to pull out all the stops.

© Getty The actress has always been so glam

In her caption, she teased a close friend, as she jokingly wrote: "A friend just revealed they have a banana phobia, so l better not let them see this photo from The Opposite Sex!"

© Getty Joan is making the most of the summer

The post sparked a mass response amongst Joan's 331,000 Instagram followers with some sympathising with her friend, while others reminisced about the great memories they had watching the film.

© Getty Joan Collins in her first wedding dress

One shared: "I fully sympathise with your friend! Bananas are the devil's fruit! The smell, the texture, the flavour. Nope. No bananas for me," while a second penned: "One thing you would never hear me say, I'm addicted to them."

© Getty Joan and Percy renewed their wedding vows in 2009

A third enthused: "I love this film! I watch it all the time. Perfect chick flick," while a fourth commented: "I love this film, I watch it over and over, Absolute glamour."

LOOK: Joan Collins' five famous husbands revealed

The Opposite Sex was released back in 1956 and saw Joan star as Crystal Allen, a showgirl having an affair with the husband of club owner Kay Hilliard, who was played by the late June Allyson.

© Getty Dame Joan loves spending time in the South of France

Although the film ended up flopping at the box office, it was well-received by critics and was nominated for a Golden Globe award. Joan's post comes shortly after the glamorous star paid a special tribute to her daughter, Katy, sharing some very rare family photos.

The pair beamed at the camera, with Katy wearing a chic grey and black dress and Joan epitomising glamour in an off-the-shoulder blue gown. In her caption, the doting mum wrote: "Happy to celebrate my beautiful daughter Katy's birthday with a lovely dinner party with all her friends."