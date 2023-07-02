Joan Collins delights fans with sun-kissed swimsuit photo

Dame Joan Collins is making the most of the summer, as she proved on social media on Sunday. The 90-year-old took to Instagram, where she shared a photo from her family holiday in the South of France.
The former Dynasty star looked stunning as she stood in a pool with her family members, smiling for the camera and wearing a hot pink swimsuit with an elegant straw hat.
In the foreground of the picture, a little tot sweetly sat on the edge of the pool, looking on. Joan captioned the image: "Having fun in the sun... see the adorable baby watching us! #southoffrance #familyholiday #adorablebaby #sunfun".
Her fans went wild for the snap, with one writing: "Adorable picture. And I’m sure you were all watching the baby like hawk mothers!"
Others added: "A beautiful new picture, thank you Joan," "Looks absolutely gorgeous," and: "What an absolutely gorgeous photo! So precious [sun emoji, heart emoji]".
Joan has always looked fabulous in pink as she proved last week, when she posted a throwback image of herself starring in her 1958 film, The Opposite Sex.
In the shot, she could be seen looking absolutely phenomenal in a ravishing pink mini dress while she posed with several bunches of bananas.
Her outstanding outfit highlighted her endless legs as she sat barefoot in the eye-catching frock and also sported a matching turban. The actress had added hoop earrings and bracelets to her ensemble to pull out all the stops.
In her caption, she teased a close friend, as she jokingly wrote: "A friend just revealed they have a banana phobia, so l better not let them see this photo from The Opposite Sex!"
The post sparked a mass response amongst Joan's 331,000 Instagram followers with some sympathising with her friend, while others reminisced about the great memories they had watching the film.
One shared: "I fully sympathise with your friend! Bananas are the devil's fruit! The smell, the texture, the flavour. Nope. No bananas for me," while a second penned: "One thing you would never hear me say, I'm addicted to them."
A third enthused: "I love this film! I watch it all the time. Perfect chick flick," while a fourth commented: "I love this film, I watch it over and over, Absolute glamour."
The Opposite Sex was released back in 1956 and saw Joan star as Crystal Allen, a showgirl having an affair with the husband of club owner Kay Hilliard, who was played by the late June Allyson.
Although the film ended up flopping at the box office, it was well-received by critics and was nominated for a Golden Globe award. Joan's post comes shortly after the glamorous star paid a special tribute to her daughter, Katy, sharing some very rare family photos.
The pair beamed at the camera, with Katy wearing a chic grey and black dress and Joan epitomising glamour in an off-the-shoulder blue gown. In her caption, the doting mum wrote: "Happy to celebrate my beautiful daughter Katy's birthday with a lovely dinner party with all her friends."