Ozzy Osbourne seen leaving hospital in wheelchair amid health concerns

Ozzy Osbourne worried fans earlier this week when he announced he'd be unable to perform at a festival scheduled for October, due to his ill health. Though the festival is scheduled for October 6 to 8, on Monday, July 10, Ozzy revealed he had made the "painful" decision to pull out of his appearance.

Following the disappointing news, Ozzy has been seen for the first time, leaving Cedars-Sinai medical centre in Los Angeles. The rocker was in a wheelchair, dressed in his trademark all-black ensemble, with a hospital bracelet on his wrist.

The Black Sabbath frontman was seen being helped from his wheelchair into a waiting car.

© Getty Ozzy Osbourne has been unwell for several years

Ozzy had been planning his return to the stage for summer 2024, before "optimistically" booking the October gig. He explained on Instagram: "My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward."

Though he maintained he was keen to make his onstage comeback, he said: "Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I'm just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed."

What's wrong with Ozzy Osbourne?

Ozzy has been unwell for several years and in February 2023, cancelled his upcoming tour, explaining his ill health.

"As you may all know, four years ago this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine. My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) treatment, my body is still physically weak," the rockstar wrote.

© Getty Ozzy Osbourne has decided he is not well enough to perform

Ozzy has been open about his health battles, sharing his Parkinson's diagnosis in 2020 as well as regularly talking openly about his desire to return to performing, telling People Magazine: "I am determined to get back on stage even if I have to be nailed to a board and wheeled on."

In May 2022 he revealed he was awaiting surgery on his neck, with Sharon saying the procedure would: "determine the rest of his life."

© Getty Ozzy Osbourne has pulled out of a gig in October 2023 due to ill health

He underwent the surgery in June 2022, and said he was comfortable recovering, but is yet to return to the stage full time, though he did make a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in his native Birmingham in August 2022.

Here's hoping the iconic rockstar finds a way to get back to performing.

