Jamie Foxx speaks out on life-changing medical emergency in emotional video

Jamie Foxx is speaking out for the first time about the mystery illness which left him hospitalized in April.

In a candid and emotional video shared on Instagram, which can be viewed below, the 55-year-old star revealed he has "been to hell and back".

While he didn't reveal what had happened to him while filming Back in Action in Atlanta, he said his life had been saved by his sister, Deidra Dixon, and his daughter, Corinne, and also thanked God and "great medical people" for pulling him through.

WATCH: Jamie Foxx speaks out for the first time about his health crisis in emotional video

"I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way and you know, they kept it airtight, they didn't let nothing out. They protected me," he said. "And that's what I hope everyone could have in the moments like these."

He said he was aware that his fans were eager for updates but that, "I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through."

© CHANDAN KHANNA Jamie feels thankful to be on the mend

Jamie added: "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie or a television show."

Contrary to reports, he said: "I'm not paralyzed. But I went to hell and back." Fortunately he is "coming back" and feels thankful that he is able to work again.

© Jun Sato Jamie has been inundated with prayers

"I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back," he said as he thanked his fans for their support. "I went through something I thought I would never ever go through."In the video, he pulled a funny face and appeared in good spirits, giving hope to his fans that he is well on the road to recovery.

© Karwai Tang Jamie says he's been to hell and back

"Now, you know, by being quiet sometimes things get out of hand," Jamie continued. "People saying what I got, some people said I was blind, but as you can see the eyes are working just fine."

Jamie was understandably emotional, but wasn't afraid to talk about his feelings. "I know they talk about people crying on videos, you can do a take two," he shared.

© Getty Images Jamie thanked his daughter Corrine for saving his life

"I'm not gonna do a take two. It is what it is. If you see me out from now on and every once and a while I just burst into tears, it's because it's been tough, man. I've been sick, man. But now, I've got my legs under me, so you're gonna see me out."

But like I said, I just want you to remember me for the jokes that I crack, the movies that I make. I'm here on earth because of some great people. I'm here on earth because of God, man."He ended his video by saying, "I'm on my way back."

© Getty Jamie was filming a movie with Cameron Diaz when he was taken ill

Corinne was the first to inform the public about her father's health condition via her Instagram account. She referred to the incident as a "medical complication", however further details regarding the specifics remain undisclosed.

Mike Tyson, the boxing legend, made unconfirmed claims that Jamie had suffered a stroke.