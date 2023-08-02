Strictly's Amy Dowden reveals incredible kind gesture amid cancer treatment

Amy Dowden is determined to remain upbeat throughout her treatment for cancer and on Wednesday, she expressed her gratitude for the kindness friends and fans have shown her during this difficult time.

Taking to Instagram, the Strictly star panned her camera over a selection of items which have been thoughtfully sent to her home, as you can see in the video below…

WATCH: Amy Dowden shares thanks for incredible gesture amid cancer treatment

Amy also shared that she was packing a bag ahead of her chemotherapy appointment. Earlier in the week, she shared a new post-surgery update on Instagram.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star is keeping fans informed about her experience

Amy, 32, bravely posted a carousel of hospital photos in a bid to raise awareness, flashing a brave smile as she had a port fitted in her arm to deliver chemotherapy.

Amy, who first shared her cancer diagnosis back in May, noted in her caption: "I've decided I want to share my chemo journey to help raise awareness, hopefully get others checking and for understanding what we go through."

© Instagram The professional dancer appeared upbeat as she had a port fitted

She continued: "Port fitted! Wasn't looking forward to it. Wasn't easy… my veins! Feeling tender, bruised and sore but the port will help massively over the next few weeks and allow me to dance when I feel well enough."

The Caerphilly-born dancer finished by adding: "A port sits under the skin and the tube goes along my vein to the heart giving safe access for chemo (I believe, I'm no Dr!). Rrrrrrright that's [tick emoji] done! Ps don't swipe to the last slide if squeamish!"

© Instagram Amy with former Strictly partner Tom Fletcher and his wife Giovanna

Amy's followers were quick to send messages of support, with one writing: "So much love Amy… Sending you huge love," while Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse penned: "Thinking of you. Sending love and I am very sure you are inspiring and giving courage to everyone."

This isn't the first time Amy has spoken so frankly about her breast cancer battle. Back in July, the ballroom pro took part in an impromptu Instagram Q&A session where she shared a glimpse into her mental wellbeing.

© Getty The star hopes to return to performing soon

When quizzed: "How are you?", Amy responded with a smiling selfie alongside the words: "I'm up and down, but so grateful for those around me. I'll never ever be able to thank enough. Still waiting to be able to drive and dance (next week [praying hands emoji])."

She continued: "I've got so many amazing people around me who every day when I've not been working have [taken] me for breakfast, a walk, to the studio, hospital [appointments], had me stay at theirs for a change of scenery… You name it.

© Getty Amy has opened up about her experience of cancer

"As I'm someone who needs to keep going and those people know who they are and I'm not sure I'd be as positive as I am now without them. They have been my recovery medicine and it's so important to have people around you can talk to and help you escape reality."

Amy discovered a lump in her right breast in April. After seeking medical advice, she was later diagnosed with grade three breast cancer. Since then, doctors have found a second cancer, meaning that as well as a mastectomy, Amy also needs chemotherapy.