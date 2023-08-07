Bella Hadid shares powerful statement on lengthy Lyme disease battle and famous family's support

In a candid revelation, supermodel Bella Hadid provided an intimate insight into her ongoing battle with Lyme disease.

The 26-year-old beauty shed light on her condition while reflecting on the strength she's garnered during this challenging phase.

Taking to her Instagram, Bella beautifully penned that her younger self "would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself." It's a sentiment that many, whether battling health issues or not, can resonate with - the journey of self-growth amidst hardships.

At the heart of Bella's journey is an unyielding support system, especially her mother, Real Life of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid who also suffered from the same disease.

© Instagram Bella Hadid suffers from lyme disease

Expressing her deep-seated gratitude, Bella said: "Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this."

Her words, accompanied by poignant pictures from doctor visits, resonate with the love and strength that families provide during health battles.

Bella's fight with Lyme disease hasn't just been a physical one. The emotional turmoil, juxtaposed with the blessings she counts in life, has been a complex landscape to navigate. "To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever," she confided.

© Instagram Bella documented her battle with the disease

However, amid the vulnerability, Bella's message brims with positivity. She assured her followers: "I am okay and you do not have to worry."

The resilience she displays is evident when she mentions that if given a chance to revisit her journey, she "would do it all over again." It's a testament to her strength and the profound growth she's experienced through her struggle.

© Instagram Bella's mom Yolanda also suffered from the disease

Bella’s reflection offers comfort to those facing their personal battles, as she encouraged: "The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways... if you are struggling - it will get better. I promise." Her words are a beacon of hope for many, urging them to persevere, remain faithful to their path, and believe in brighter days ahead.

Her transformative journey has bestowed upon her an enriched perspective. Bella's words beautifully captured this sentiment: "I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life... this 100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, co-infection treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I'm able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup."

© Instagram Bella in hospital

Not just highlighting her health journey, Bella also marked another significant milestone: celebrating five months of sobriety. While sharing her experience, she endeavored to showcase the brighter moments, stating: "Because as painful as this experience was, the outcome was the most enlightening experience of my life filled with new friends, new visions, and a new brain."

As she continues her medical leave, Bella's final words are a sweet promise to her ardent followers: "I'll be back when I'm ready. I miss you all so much, I love you all so much." It's a beautiful reminder of the bond she shares with her fans and the collective strength that emerges from shared experiences.