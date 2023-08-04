Prince William and Princess Kate's best looks inside of private London home - watch

The Prince and Princess of Wales have retained their private London residence when they relocated to Windsor

The Prince and Princess of Wales have lived at the rarely-pictured Adelaide Cottage in Windsor for a year now, but did you know the royal couple still have a London base?

When they are in the capital, they reside back at their former main home Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The grand residence features five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms and a night and day nursery, as well as staff quarters.

Do you find the Waleses home rather impressive? Apparently so did the Duchess of Sussex when she first stepped inside. In Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, he recounts a visit he and his wife made to William and Kate's home, and Meghan couldn't believe her eyes.

Harry penned: "Willy and Kate invited us over for tea. To clear the air. June 2018. We walked over one late afternoon. I saw Meg’s eyes widen as we entered their front door, walked past their front sitting room, down their hallway, into their study. 'Wow,' Meg said several times. The wallpaper, the crown molding, the walnut bookshelves lined with color-coordinated volumes, the priceless art. Gorgeous. Like a museum.

"And we both told them so. We complimented them lavishly on their renovation, though we also thought sheepishly of our IKEA lamps, our discount sofa recently bought on sale, with Meg’s credit card, from sofa.com."

© Getty Images The couple have a residence inside Kensington Palace

The Waleses have previously admitted that they too are fans of IKEA though, as in the past the Princess told Marcus Engman, IKEA's head of design, that both Prince George and Princess Charlotte had IKEA furniture in their rooms.

What do we know about Prince William and Princess Kate's Windsor home?

The Wales family have moved to Windsor

Built in 1831 and masterminded by architect Jeffry Wyatville, parts of the beautiful property were taken from Royal Lodge, which is currently Prince Andrew's home.

The unique four-bedroom property, located within Windsor Great Park, is actually a Grade II-listed building, which means there are strict planning rules and regulations that the royals have to adhere to.

The only look we've had at the home is a picture of Prince Louis enjoying the sprawling garden. Totally idyllic!