Savannah Guthrie eats this surprisingly low-calorie meal every day

Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of Today, has revealed an endearing penchant for simplicity. In the latest fall issue of Allrecipes, Savannah graces the cover as the magazine's first-ever cover personality.

What unfolds within its pages is a delightful dive into the daily culinary habits of this beloved journalist. At 51, Savannah is situated in the epicenter of New York City, surrounded by an endless array of upscale eateries and gourmet delis.

Yet, her heart (or perhaps, her stomach) belongs to a fast-food favorite - the Turkey Bacon, Cheddar & Egg White Sandwich from Starbucks.

It's a wholesome choice, boasting turkey bacon, cage-free egg whites, a sprinkle of reduced-fat white cheddar cheese, all nestled within a wheat English muffin.

"Embarrassingly, I eat [the exact same thing] for lunch every single day of the week," she candidly shares.

Considering its nutritional breakdown of a mere 230 calories, with 5 grams of fat and just a touch of sugar (2 grams), it's evident that her loyalty to this sandwich isn't just about convenience but also its health benefits.

Yet, Savannah's culinary journey doesn't end at lunch. Having harnessed cooking skills with the guidance of celebrity chefs on the Today digital series titled Starting From Scratch, Savannah has also cultivated a sweet tooth remedy.

She crafts delightful chocolate energy balls to satiate those occasional cravings. Laden with oats, nut butter, flax or chia seeds, and of course, chocolate, they're her personal sweet escape.

"My husband, Mike Feldman, is quite the fan too. If he stumbles upon them, he'll happily devour them all, so I've gotten crafty with my hiding spots," she jests.

The Guthrie-Feldman household, comprising their two young children, Vale and Charley, resides in New York. Here, they're surrounded by a kaleidoscope of dining options, and Savannah confesses her fondness for the Mediterranean, Thai, and Mexican cuisines available in their vicinity.

"I've always had an affinity for Mediterranean dishes. A chicken shawarma paired with creamy hummus and tzatziki sauce is simply irresistible. And given my Southwest upbringing, my love for Mexican food isn't all that surprising," she elaborates.

Yet, posed with the hypothetical scenario of her last meal, Savannah's choice is timelessly classic.

"A generously-sized cheeseburger, crispy French fries, and a thick chocolate milkshake," she muses. "There's something about a milkshake that I adore, perhaps a tad more than one might expect," she adds with a chuckle.

In a recent tête-à-tête on the Today show, Savannah dropped a revelation about her unusual dinner timing, much to co-anchor Hoda Kotb's astonishment. Given her incredibly early start to the day, Savannah's penchant for a 4pm dinner seems fitting.

"I relish that time. A tranquil ambiance, a glass of wine, some appetizers - it's perfect," she recounts. "Home by six, cozy in bed by seven. That's the dream." Hoda, though initially taken aback, admits to seeing the allure of such early dinners.

The demands of morning television are many. Savannah's day often begins while the world still slumbers. Her alarms, set sometimes as early as 3 a.m., herald the start of her day. By 5 a.m., she's en route to the studio, preparing for a day filled with broadcasts, screen checks, and interactions.

In a candid Instagram video, she once shared: "Depending on the show's requirements, my alarms vary. But by 7 a.m., I'm always ready for the camera."