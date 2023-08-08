Florence Pugh parties in sheer catsuit despite 'excruciating' pain

Florence Pugh proved what a trooper she is over the weekend, partying up a storm at Wilderness Festival, despite being extremely unwell.

The Oppenheimer actress took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself at the festival, and while she looked incredible in a popping pink sheer catsuit, she revealed she'd been ill throughout the course of the weekend.

Alongside the party-perfect photos, Florence wrote: "Thank you @wildernesshq for yet another stupidly gorgeous weekend. Even the mild to excruciating food poisoning on the last day was an interesting twist that I truly wasn’t expecting and I still wouldn’t change a thing. Not even a bite."

The carousel of photos showed Florence hugging her friends on the floor and dancing in two sheer catsuits -one in neon green and one in bright pink.

Florence's fans loved the insight into her weekend of frolics, writing: "Your smile is infectious. Hope you’re feeling better! What a beautiful life you live," and: "Looks like y'all had a blast."

Others sympathised with her food poisoning, writing: "Food poisoning at a festi is my worst nightmare," and: "Food poisoning!! [crying emoji]"

Fans also praised Florence's bright blonde hair and pink ensembles, suggesting she's channelling her inner Barbie. "Florence embracing Barbie," and: "Florence is in her Barbie era!"

The 27-year-old delights fans with whatever she wears, with sheer ensembles a regular choice for the Don't Worry Darling actress.

In March the actress wore a totally sheer skirt to a Valentino fashion show, while July saw her wear a sheer baby blue gown to another Valentino event.

Perhaps her most memorable sheer Valentino moment was in July 2022, when she posted a long caption on Instagram about the stir that her pink tulle see-through dress caused.

"Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it," she wrote of the influx of comments on her revealing gown. "Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after.

Florence made a strong statement that it's not other people's business to comment on her body, adding: "What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see.

"I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it," she finished, calling out people for body-shaming her.

Long may Florence continue with her daring ensembles!

